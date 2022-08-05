A Tony Award winner, classic holiday fare and a commitment to diverse, inclusive programming shape the new theater season at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.
“The spirit of the season and the vision for the theater is one of abundance,” FAC producing artistic director Pirronne Yousefzadeh said.
“Where everyone is welcome and everyone can see themselves represented on stage in some way, shape or form. That’s reflected in this season in a diverse range of writers, directors, performers and stories.”
Kicking off the season in November is the FAC’s first limited-run concert. “Songs From the Border” features original music about immigration and identity by Brian Quijada, who created “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?,” a one-person, hip-hop show that came to the FAC last year.
In FAC tradition, the holiday season will bring comfort fare, this time in the guise of a 1940s radio broadcast-style version of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” And the spring will see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning “In the Heights,” followed by the solo show “Where We Belong” by Madeline Sayet. The piece tackles Sayet’s travels to London, where she studied Shakespeare and realized what it means to live in a globalized world.
Fine Arts Center’s 2022-23 theater season
• Nov. 3-6: “Songs From the Border,” original music about immigration, identity and where we belong by Brian Quijada and Satya Chávez.
• Nov. 4: “The Late Night Loop,” pop and musical medleys by Brian Quijada and Satya Chávez.
• Dec. 3-23: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” based on the story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, adapted by Joe Landry, directed by Marisa Hebert. In the holiday classic, George Bailey isn’t sure his life is worth continuing, until an angel shows him the error of his thinking. Presented in a 1940s radio broadcast-style.
• March 2-April 2: “In the Heights,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh. The Tony Award-winning musical by Miranda, creator and star of “Hamilton,” chronicles the lives of bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors and customers living in Washington Heights, an uptown neighborhood in Manhattan.
• April 13-23: “Where We Belong,” by Madeline Sayet, directed by Mei Ann Teo. Sayet’s autobiographical solo show touches on Shakespeare, self-discovery and living in a globalized world.
