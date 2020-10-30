The museum at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will once again be open for gazing.
Galleries will open Nov. 12 with hours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. You must make reservations, which will be limited to two groups of 10 people every hour.
Free admission days also will return on Nov. 14 and 20. Reservations are required.
Currently on display are "Rebecca Belmore: Facing the Monumental," "Nancy Lovendahl: Small Glimpses, Many Times" and "Nancy Lovendahl: Small Glimpses, Many Times."
Masks will be required, as well as social distancing and symptom checks.
Things to do around Colorado this weekend: virtual Parade of Homes, dog park cleanup, scarecrows, downtown savings pass, Denver Film Festival
The FAC theater and art school will continue in an online capacity, and the FAC restaurant, bar, shop and tactile gallery will remain closed. Go online to fac.coloradocollege.edu for more information.