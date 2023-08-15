Award-winning set designer Christopher Sheley is the new producing artistic director at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

The theater veteran, who has a 19-year history at the FAC, has permanently taken over the role after nine months as interim producing artistic director. He stepped in when former director, Pirronne Yousefzadeh, announced her departure at the end of December, after 18 months on the job.

"I've seen and been fortunate enough to be part of some real growth in almost every metric," Sheley said. "When it's been that long a time you get invested. I've always believed in the company and that's why I'm excited to have this opportunity."

In the past nine months, Sheley has initiated the Send a Student program, which gives students in local Title I schools the chance to see a free FAC matinee during the 2023-2024 season, and grown the theater's subscription base by 50%, among other achievements.

"It's indicative of the programming we're offering," he said. "The big goal is there's something for everyone, so all people feel welcome here."

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The FAC's new season kicks off Oct. 12 with William Goldman's "Misery," based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, and with a Sheley-designed set.

To prepare for the 2024-2025 season, Sheley plans to institute a season selection committee, with up to a dozen theater fans who will gather monthly to read and discuss proposed scripts to produce.

"I don't want it to be just my perspective," he said. "I want community buy-in and opinions. I want season-ticket holders to artists who work with us regularly to even CC students to get a cross-section that's diverse."

Sheley, who studied theater at DePaul University, started at the FAC Theatre Company in 2005 as the production manager and technical director, and became director of production in 2015. His accolades include a Henry Award, Colorado's most prestigious theater recognition, for his 2017 set design of "Man of La Mancha," a Broadway World Award for "Noises Off" in 2013 and other Denver Critics Ovation Awards.

“Chris has been a veteran member of the performing arts leadership at the FAC for more than a decade and has worked tirelessly within the community to expand our influence, impact and community interaction,” said FAC Executive Director Nicole Herden in a news release. “He is well respected by his peers and colleagues for the dedication."