Luigi’s Homemade Italian Food, 947 S. Tejon St., the family owned eatery that began in 1958, is open for dine-in and takeout after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Daily specials are back: Eggplant parmigiana on Tuesdays, lasagna on Wednesdays, combo favorites on Thursdays and manicotti on Fridays and Saturdays.
Family pasta for four is on Wednesdays. You get a $20 discount for a meal that feeds four adults, which includes a choice of spaghetti, fettuccini, or rigatoni, salad or soup, Italian bread and four fountain sodas or tea.
This special is available every night for carryout, minus the drinks. Hours are 5 to 8:30 p.m. Last reservation is at 8 p.m. Details: 632-7339, tinyurl.com/yakkdys4.