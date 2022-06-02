On Cinco de Mayo, Jose Santos Colmenares Jr. with his brother, Roberto Colmenares, and dad, Jose Santos Colmenares, opened Moctezuma Mexican Grill food truck on the southwest corner of Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive.
Born and raised in California, Jose came to Colorado Springs in 2014 when he was stationed at Fort Carson.
“Later my brother joined the Army and, luckily for us, he also was assigned to Fort Carson,” Jose said. “Then my dad joined us, and our move to Colorado Springs became permanent.”
When Jose finished his Army tour, he and his family fulfilled their dream of owning a restaurant.
“We have always had the desire to start our own restaurant but until now, it seemed like a farfetched dream,” Jose said. “This food truck is our first step towards building a better future for our family.”
Jose started his research for the opening by cooking for friends and family.
“Once I felt like I had something special, I recruited the help of my dad and my brother,” he said. “My dad has always had a talent for cooking. He always cooked for us growing up. Regardless of his work schedule, which was often the night shift, my brother and I would always come home to some good food he had cooked for us.”
The truck menu offers tacos, burritos, bowls, taco plates (two tacos, rice and beans) and tortas. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. There’s a QR code on the front of the truck you can use to place orders on your phone and wait in your vehicle for food to be delivered. Details: 719-820-4011, tinyurl.com/5n6cp3pt.
Chef winners
A dozen local chefs stepped up their game at The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel for the Chef Showcase, which benefits Rocky Mountain PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). The chefs were competing for bragging rights, and attendees voted for what they deemed the most tantalizing flavors.
Drumroll, please:
Third place — Picnic Basket Catering Collective with candied pork belly.
Second place — Luchal’s Gourmet Catering for spicy fried shrimp tacos.
First place — Lumpia Lhea’s for island barbecue chicken, rice and beef, and veggie lumpia with sweet chile sauce.
Five-year celebration
The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., is having a tailgating party 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to celebrate five successful years in business. Owner Blandine Mazéran will be making her famous sweet and savory crêpes, which will be available for pick-up only in to-go containers. Flavors include sugar and butter, salted butter caramel, Nutella, gruyere, ham and gruyere, ham, gruyère and egg (scrambled or sunny side up), and rolled crêpe with sausage, gruyère and Dijon mustard. Pre-orders strongly recommended.
Entertainment and specials include:
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., La Baraka playing live French music.
• Cooking demos throughout the day.
• Ten percent off items in the cafe, bakery, boutique and frozen food market.
• From 3 p.m. Friday through midnight Saturday , get 10% off cooking classes
Details: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com
Mountain man weekend
Nathan Rockwood, owner of Man Cave Meat Co. and co-founder of Grey Wolf Resort, 2631 County Road 86, Victor, is having the Man Cave Meat Festival: A Mountain Man Rendezvous, June 10-12. There will be exotic and farm-to-table meats, which will be smoked, grilled, flame broiled and barbecued for sampling. Also enjoy ax-throwing competitions, foraging walks, bean bag toss, horseshoes and cooking classes. Tickets, which include dinner, are $50 per day and $25 for children (5 to 11). Guest cabins and campsite rentals additional. Visit tinyurl.com/55wdhpnc.
