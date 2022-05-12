Alexandre Renoir grew up hearing the stories his family told about his great-grandfather.

He appreciated them, sure, but he was a little kid. It wasn’t until his early teens that he realized the enormity of his relative’s contribution: Pierre-Auguste Renoir was one of the founding fathers of impressionism, the 19th-century art movement that also starred Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Edgar Degas and Édouard Manet.

“I was raised strangely. Artists and poets and other important artistic figures would come to our house for dinner,” Renoir said from home in Sacramento, Calif. “We’d have long conversations on art. I was well-versed. We had a huge library on my great-grandfather at home, and I grew up with a 7-foot tall nude sculpture of my great-grandmother in the living room.”

While he was surrounded by art, and grew up drawing, sketching and sculpting, Alexandre didn’t fully embrace his visual arts talent until his late 20s. In his family, it was almost verboten to pursue anything resembling the work of his great-grandfather. Instead, the Renoirs went into the movie business, inspired by Pierre-Auguste’s second son, Jean Renoir, who made more than 40 films from the silent era to the end of the 1960s.

If you go What: Works by Alexandre Renoir, Marcus Glenn and Tim Yanke. When: Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday Where: The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Price: Free; broadmoor.com

“This is speculation, but my instinct tells me when he (Pierre-Auguste) died in 1919, his three sons, including my grandfather, said what are we going to do?” Alexandre said. “Dad has died. He was one of the founding fathers of an entire movement of art. (He cast) a huge shadow. It was not their schtick. That’s why they went into the newest art form — cinema.”

Alexandre gave it a shot, but it didn’t connect: “I remember a director saying, ‘Alex, it’s like you don’t care.’ And it’s because I didn’t care. I’d be disappointed and go home and paint something.”

In so doing, he realized what he was meant to be all along: an artist, and only the second one in his famous family. Alexandre’s works, along with contemporary works by Marcus Glenn and abstracts by Tim Yanke, will be exhibited at The Broadmoor at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Over time, Alexandre has created his style, though he still shares a couple of commonalities with his great-grandfather.

“The base of impressionism is a wonderful thing. I add to it, a more modernistic bold color scheme, whereas before there were muted colors in my great-grandfather’s work,” Alexandre said. “He influenced me in his philosophy, that’s the No. 1 thing I take from him.”

He sums up that philosophy with one story: “Manet would tell Monet to tell his buddy Renoir to get another job, because he’s never going to make it as an artist unless he uses the color black in his paintings.

Renoir would tell his buddy Monet to tell his buddy Manet to shut it, because there are enough dark and ugly things in the world and he’s not going to add any more. I try to make my paintings bright and happy.”

One thing the two Renoirs differ on is their method. Alexandre uses a palette knife instead of a paintbrush to create his vividly colored and textured paintings, similar to Vincent Van Gogh’s style, he says, while his great-grandfather once joked a palette knife was only good for cleaning a palette.

“(He was) a character and a half,” Alexandre said. “Very humble, and also not. He knew who and what he was and how serious he was about his craft. At home you were allowed to call him Mr. Renoir or Boss. He never disparaged someone else’s craft or skill.”

