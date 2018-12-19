When it comes to opening restaurants, there seems to be no stopping Joe Campana. The 40-something entrepreneur has opened five eateries since 2011, each unique with a catchy theme. The most recent addition is Cork & Cask, 60 E. Moreno St., which opened at the end of October.
Entering the stunning space is like stepping onto the television set of “The Addams Family.” It’s dominated with huge, sparkling chandeliers and filled with stately, tall-backed, plush velvet chairs and cozy sofas. The bar commands the east side, stretching along most of the wall. The place is known for its whiskey selection, boasting more than 200 labels.
Next up, due to open this month, is Shame and Regret. And early next year will bring a Hawaiian poke bowl place, yet to be named.
“I signed the lease on the old 15C with Matt Baumgartner,” Campana posted on Facebook in late September. “Sorry no cigars but it will be sexier than ever. It should be open in December. We are calling it ‘Shame and Regret,’ you know who you are.”
The former 15C Club Martini & Cigar Bar, 15 E Bijou St. Suite C, is in an alleyway off Bijou Street.
The restaurant for poke, “essentially sushi served in a bowl,” will open early next year, Campana said. He is running a contest on Facebook to name the new venture.
Visit facebook.com/corkandcaskdrinks to suggest a name. If yours is picked, you’ll win $500 and an invite to the soft opening.
New chef equals new menu
Moxie Fresh Kitchen and Craft Cocktails, 925 S. Eighth St., has welcomed new executive chef Roeh Lewit, who has launched a new vegan menu with dishes such as tempeh-artichoke cakes with fennel-cabbage slaw, chile aioli, green tomato jam and herbs or oyster and grits with oyster mushrooms, apple-sage sausage, roasted shallots, creamy polenta and chives. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Details: 465-3595, livemoxie.co.
“KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• JoAnn Truillo, chef and owner of Templeton’s Steak, Seafood and Fondue, 2 S. 25th St., is joined by daughter Maia Conkey, operation officer of the restaurant, to talk about the new eatery, which opened Oct. 1. They also will discuss their other eatery in Old Colorado City, Dat’s Italian. Details: 635-0261, templetonsrestaurant.com.
• Samantha Wood, owner of Rocky Mountain Food Tours, talks about custom tours and the Help Bridge the Meal Gap tour in 2019, when she will host a food tour and donate 100 percent of the proceeds to Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. Gift cards for food tours are a great last-minute holiday present. Visit rockymountainfoodtours.com.
• Randy Rumple, new owner of Rocco’s Italian Restaurant, 3802 Maizeland Road, talks about his culinary background starting as a dishwasher at Mollica’s Italian Market and Deli, moving on to work at Antonio’s Italian Restaurant and them training under Dominique Chavanon at Marigold’s Café. He will discuss his vision for Rocco’s and new menu ideas. Details: 574-1426, roccoscolorado.com.
• Joanna Wise, marketing and communications director of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, 2605 Preamble Point, talks about the food bank’s needs during the holidays and winter and how listeners can help.
Details: 528-1247, careandshare.org.
contact the writer: 636-0271.