Monse and Tim Hines, owners of Monse’s Taste of El Salvador, 2428 W. Colorado Ave., have opened Carnelian Coffee Co. in the front space of the restaurant.
The coffee shop offers a long list of espresso drinks with some unique pours of house-made syrups. There is a figgy pudding latte with fig and brown sugar syrup, espresso and milk, topped with spices and dried figs. And there is a honey lavender latte with honey and lavender syrup, espresso and milk, topped with lavender sugar. Italian sodas and kombucha are also on the menu. Food options include biscotti, cookies, biscuits, breakfast sandwiches, scones and bagels. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: 471-0789, carneliancoffeeco.com.
Feel the love
Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., is spreading its love of oysters in several ways during March oyster month:
• Celebrating Oyster Virgins — Never tried an oyster? Get your first oyster on Jax, plus a commemorative koozie. You can select fried or NOLA char-grilled on the half-shell oysters.
• A Dozen Dozens — Buy a dozen oysters at Jax during oyster month and you’ll be entered into a drawing for free oysters for a year or an oyster party at home from the Roving Raw Bar.
• Oyster King Card — For every five half-dozen Emersum oysters you order in March, you’ll get a free half-dozen on Jax.
• Shucker’s Dozen — When you order 12 oysters, you’ll receive one free.
• Free Bubbles — Get a bottle of Chateau St. Michelle brut sparkling wine with the Celebration Sampler ($135), which includes six West Coast oysters, a lobster tail, a half pound of king crab, a half pound of snow crab and a quarter pound of peel ‘n’ eat shrimp; or the Ultimate Sampler ($185), which includes six Emersum oysters, six West Coast oysters, two lobster tails, a pound of king crab, a pound of snow crab and a half pound of peel ‘n’ eat shrimp.
• Two-dollar Emersum oysters from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 31 for National Oyster on the Half Shell Day.
Attention chocolate lovers
Kidpower’s Chocoholic Frolic is a virtual, luxury chocolate tasting with Ethel M Chocolates presented by chief chocolatier Mark Mackey at 7 p.m. May 1. For $50, you’ll be shipped the exquisite chocolate sampler for two. On a Zoom call, learn about and experience gourmet chocolate from the comfort of your home. Deadline for ordering is April 14.
The popular silent auction will be open 5 p.m. April 30 to 5 p.m. May 2. Registration is required to bid and can be done anytime before or during the auction. Visit kidpowercs.org/events.
Comfort food
Susanna Maestas, owner of Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, is doing her first pop-up dinner of the year at Berry’s Backyard, 1818 N. Royer St. For $60, diners get a five-course International Street Eats menu that includes mini street tacos with Cerberus beer, lamb meatballs with tzatziki, tortilla soup with red wine, arroz con pollo with watermelon margaritas and panna cotta with Italian coffee. The dinner is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 20. Reservations required at susanna@susannascomfortcuisine.com, limited seating.
Vegan options
Two Suns Superfood Smoothies, 514 S. Tejon St. (CO.A.T.I food hall), has added vegan sweet and savory crepes to its menu of smoothies and bowls. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details: 300-7500, coatiuprise.com/two-suns.
Wine classes
Curious Palate Wine Tasting Club by Michaela Hightower will return on the first Wednesday of each month at Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., 6 to 7:30 p.m. For $30, attendees will taste four wines paired with small bites while Hightower discusses the wine. April 7 features South Africa in a Bottle while May 5 is France in a Bottle. Classes limited to 16 guests. Visit wineeventsbymichaela.com.
contact the writer: 636-0271.