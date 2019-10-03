I’m all for buying something at the $5 price tag. But buying two things for $5? Watch my eyes light up. That’s what happened when I heard about Fat Sully’s late-night special, where you get a slice of pizza (read: larger-than-your-head slice of pizza) and a beer for $5. The size of the slice ensures you won’t go hungry. It’s basically a full meal. By the way, the downtown Colorado Springs pizza joint on South Tejon Street has another deal — this one offered all day — worth your $5 bill: A PBR pint and a shot of Jim Beam.
CHEW ON THIS