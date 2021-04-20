Dominika Langer Mills and her husband, Zachary Short, owners of Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen, have moved their previously takeout-only operation to 4657 Centennial Blvd. in Colorado Springs.
Now, with a full kitchen and space for dine-in, they have vastly increased their Polish offerings. The new menu offers excellent cucumber salad, Hunter’s stew, egg noodles and cabbage, flatbread and other daily entrée specials.
Of course, the dozens of pierogi flavors remain the strong draw for fans. Takeout and delivery are available.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 465-1426, facebook.com/mikaspierogikitchen.