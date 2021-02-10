Brent Beavers, owner and executive chef of Immerse Cuisine and BFD (Breakfast for Dinner) in the Local Relic Artisan Ales tasting room, 320 S. Weber St., has introduced new menus at both eateries.
New on the Immerse menu is a classic steak tartare ($18) that was outstanding with chopped Cedar Creek New York strip, fried capers, pickled onions and a poached, runny egg yolk. The seared tofu bowl ($15) was a standout too. The green onion and red chile coated tofu came served over yellow curry, greens, roasted garlic and nori nage (a vegetable sauce).
The showstopper for the evening was house special barbecued ribs ($22). “I braise the ribs so they are almost falling off the bone and finish them with sticky barbecue sauce then baked in the oven,” Beavers said. “It’s been popular and I may add them to the menu.”
The new BFD menu is available for brunch and lunch on weekends. “Once indoor restrictions are raised to 75% occupancy, the menu will be offered for dinner too,” he said.
Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and, 10 am to 3 p.m. Sunday. Details: 270-0077, localrelic.com.