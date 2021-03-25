Arnold’s Coffee and Donuts, 5883 Palmer Park Blvd., started as a coffee- roasting business but morphed into a doughnut shop by Arnold brothers Jimi and Kenny and sister-in-law Emie.
“We wanted to do something that would set us apart from other doughnut shops and came up with the giant doughnuts for special occasions like birthday parties,” Emie said.
For $55, customers get a raised doughnut with a circumference the size of a full baker’s sheet pan. The massive wheel of dough is deep fried, frosted and topped with sprinkles. Regular-size doughnuts and doughnut holes are finishing touches for the festive presentations. “They serve a lot of people,” Kenny said.
Espresso, cinnamon rolls and fritters are also sold. Hours are 5 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: 247-8578, tinyurl.com/276stptt.