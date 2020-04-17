Something strange is going on.
At first, I thought it was just me because, to be fair, I easily become fixated on things. Like the tennis ball I was smitten with for weeks. And the stuffed frog that squeaked when I bit into it, which was hilarious and frightening at the same time.
Anyway, what I’m saying is, I can get sidetracked pretty quickly. But this time I’m sure that’s something amiss.
My roommates — Terry and Andrea —are home all of the time.
I base my entire day on their schedule, and it always used to have a rhythm to it. They would wake up, feed me and then let me do my thing outside. They then would get dressed, sometimes shower and drive away in their cars.
On a side note, I’ve always wanted to tag along. But, for some reason, they always leave me behind. I’m not sure why. I’m also not sure why they have to take two cars. What was I talking about? Oh, I remember now.
After hours away, they would return home to spend time with me. It was the perfect routine. And they were the perfect roommates.
In all honesty, I’m a bit obsessed with my roommates. I’m incredibly attentive, loyal to a fault and will throw paws with anyone I’m unfamiliar with that comes within 20 feet of the house. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve saved Terry and Andrea’s life from that overly rambunctious squirrel climbing on the roof. Even though they don’t seem to realize how dangerous of a threat he is — and, trust me, the guy is a sociopath — be assured I got their backs. What was I talking about? Oh, I remember now.
That simple, wonderful routine is how things used to be. Lather, rinse and repeat. But things have been different lately. Very different.
Over the past few weeks, possibly months (it’s hard to keep track because I sleep so much), my roommates have been around all of the time. They never leave the house.
I’m not complaining. I receive plenty of tummy rubs, there’s always an available lap to sit on and I’m getting fed more than ever. In fact, I’m pretty sure I’ve gained a pound or two since Terry frequently sneaks me extra snacks — something Andrea is not cool with.
The new normal goes beyond food, however. My roommates have been acting strangely. Almost daily, they’ll move the couch and jump around in front of the TV. I try to join in, but they usually end up tripping over me, which leads to me yelling loudly at them.
Don’t get me wrong, all this adoration is pretty sweet and I’m not one to look a gift dog in the mouth. But something is definitely off. And it’s not just me. A couple of neighborhood friends — Charles Barkley and Chewbarka — told me that their roommates have been staying home as well.
Maybe it’s just a gut instinct, but I think something big is going down. And, after breakfast and a couple of tummy rubs, I plan to get to the bottom of it.
Now, where did I leave that tennis ball ...
Butters Terrones is a roommate of Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones. You can follow Terry on Twitter at @terryterrones.