The sights from the Grand View Dining Room at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3320 Mesa Road, are among some of the most spectacular in the state. One of the best seats for taking in the breathtaking views is on the patio, which is outfitted with fireplace tables and heaters. Recently, executive chef Thomas Hartwell and his culinary team introduced their new Patio Comforts Menu.
“We keep the food hot by warming things up,” he said, referring to the Swiss cheese fondue. “Several of our cocktails are served hot too.”
The fondue ($16) is a creamy, molten, mixture of Jarlsberg, fontina and asiago cheeses. It’s served with bread cubes, carrots, broccoli, potatoes, cornichons and olives.
Other comfort foods on the menu include warm sourdough boule crostini with spinach and artichoke dip ($16), tot poutine with spicy green chili stew ($16) and grilled cheese and tomato soup ($17). Desserts like hot bread pudding and warm chocolate chip cookie skillet, both $10 each, are like a cozy hug.
The Patio Comfort menu is available 3 to 9 p.m. daily. Grand View Dining Room and patio are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reservations required on Open Table by entering “Grand View Dining Room at the Garden of the Gods Resort & Club.”
Open for dine-in
As of Jan. 4, indoor dining was resumed for restaurants following state and country protocols of 25% capacity or 50 people per confined space, whichever is less.
Carlos Echeandia, owner of Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21 St., was one of the first restaurateurs to call expressing his excitement to finally have in-person dining and to remind me of some of his specials.
“It’s been a rough year to say the least, but the support and generosity of my customers over that last few months has been nothing short of amazing,” he said.
With the restaurant reopened, he wants “to let everyone know that we have COVID-19 specials and half-price bottles of wine every night. These specials will be offered through December 2021. And we are going to be open all of March, instead of taking the month off.”
His COVID-19 specials include 50% off Kobe sausage and the Kobe burger, $50 off Japanese Wagyu steak ($200 regularly) and $100 off Japanese Kobe steak ($300 regularly).
And, yes, you read correctly. Echeandia has the real deal Japanese Kobe meat. In November 2019, Colorado became a member of the Japanese Kobe Club through Denver-based Lombardi Brothers Meats. Carlos’ Bistro was the first restaurant in the state to offer it. It’s definitely a luxury indulgence, but a delicious one for sure. Hours are 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Details: 471-2905, carlosbistrocos.com.
Croissant crazy
Sebastien Mullebrouck, head baker and pastry chef at The French Kitchen 4 in 1 Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., is getting busy with croissant baking in preparation for National Croissant Day on Jan. 30. The bakery will be cranking out extra buttery, flaky viennoiserie pastries for three special deals:
• Get 25% off a box of the cafe’s most popular viennoiserie pastries with one each of croissant, almond croissant, chocolatine and pain au chocolat.
• Buy six croissants and get six free assorted mini-Bonne-Maman jars of jams and honeys.
• House-made chicken salad croissant sandwich available on Jan. 30 only.
Place orders in advance. Details: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Food truck happenings
Here are three food truck gatherings to check out:
• Wednesdays — 719 Hump Day Food Truck Rally, Copperhead Road, 3330 Academy Blvd., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Fridays — The Market at Spring Creek, 1660 S. Circle Drive, 11a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Saturdays — Saturdays at the Square, 165 Fontaine Blvd., noon to 4 p.m.
