Watching the war in Ukraine has been hard for Eugenia Olesnicky and Haleh Abghari.
Olesnicky, an associate biology professor at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, is a first-generation Ukrainian-American who’s watched some of her relatives flee to Poland, while others remain in the attacked country.
And Abghari, a UCCS music instructor who grew up in Iran during the Iran-Iraq War, still has clear memories of taking shelter in the basement during air raids.
“I was well-protected and didn’t suffer the way people in Ukraine are suffering, but the brutal reality of war is very clear to me,” she said. “I feel a responsibility to respond to this egregious act of mass violence against an entire nation.”
They and assistant physics professor Dmytro Bozhko have organized a benefit concert for Ukraine, featuring musicians from Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Colorado Vocal Art Ensemble, Colorado College Chamber Chorus, Ormao Dance Company, Reflection Women’s Quintet, Siuzanna Iglidan and UCCS faculty.
All proceeds will be donated to the U.N. Refugee Agency; Razom, which provides medical aid to Ukraine; and the UCCS Displaced Scholars Support Fund. The concert is Saturday at Ent Center for the Arts.
“In many ways this has been almost therapeutic to me,” Olesnicky said. “It’s been very difficult for me to handle the invasion and war. It weighs on me in such a heavy way. This is an opportunity for me to focus my energy and do something about it, try to help in a meaningful way.”
The evening will lean heavily into Ukrainian music, and include a variety of performances by volunteer musicians, including Iglidan, a Denver-based Ukrainian American musician who recently sang and played bandura alongside John Legend at the Grammys. The bandura, a stringed folk instrument recognized as Ukraine’s national instrument, is often called the Ukrainian harp.
CVAE will sing “Carol of the Bells,” originally a Ukrainian song most people only know as a Christmas carol. The 41-person choir will sing it in its original Ukrainian language.
Sergei Vassiliev, a Ukrainian clarinetist for the philharmonic, will perform, as well as Reflection, a group of Ukrainian and Scandinavian women, who will sing in Ukrainian and English.
Abghari, who is Iranian, compares much of the country’s music with the romantic period of Western classical music. She and Olesnicky, along with two other UCCS faculty members, will perform a Ukraine lullaby Olesnicky grew up singing, and now sings to her daughter every night.
“I always like the colors language brings to music,” Abghari said. “I sing in a lot of different languages. When you sing the same tune in a different language, it has a different color and quality.”
Not only is the evening intended to raise money, but it’s also a thumbing of the nose at Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“An entire population is being attacked, and part of the purpose is erasure, to destroy their culture and erase them,” Abghari said. “He (Putin) wants it to be part of Russia. Humans are under attack, but also their history, culture, monuments, everything. To celebrate culture and music like is this important. It’s an act of defiance in a way.”