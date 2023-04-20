Windmills, trance states, the mystical Dulcinea.

Colorado Ballet Society will bring to life “Don Quixote,” the ballet based on the legendary novel of the same name by Miguel de Cervantes. In the novel, Quixote, an older gentleman spurred on by visions of his perfect dream lover, Dulcinea, heads out to save her with his sidekick, Sancho Panza. The duo meet many eclectic characters along the way.

Some of those characters star in the Barcelona-set ballet, including Kitri, who is in love with the town barber, Basilio. But Don Lorenzo, her father, wants her to marry the wealthy nobleman Gamache. Quixote eventually helps the lovebirds come together with the blessing of her father.

“It’s one of the most famous ballets and probably one of most people’s favorite ballets,” said CBS artistic director Kate Walsh Honea.

“It’s not so dramatic and sad as many other ballets, like ‘Swan Lake’ or ‘Giselle,’ but it’s just as epic because it’s a three-act ballet and has all the parts of what you need for classical ballet.”

CBS’ inaugural performance of the romantic comedy is Sunday at Pikes Peak Center.

CBS was founded in 1997 to offer pre-school to professional dance training. Students have gone on to dance with world-renowned schools and companies, including American Ballet Theatre, Colorado Ballet and Czech National Ballet. The organization is in its 25th year.

“We wanted to make this special performance to match the big event of our 25th anniversary celebration,” Honea said.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The two-and-a-half-hour show will feature 120 dancers, half of whom are from Colorado Youth Ballet, CBS’ pre-professional performing ensemble. Others are from the school’s secondary division for ages 10 through teens. A number of guest artists also will participate, including Angela Wood, who danced with CBS for seven years and is now with English National Ballet in London. Gabriella Vidano also danced with CBS for seven years and is with United Ballet Theatre in Orlando, Fla. Isaac Hollis is with Philadelphia Ballet and performed for a couple of years with Sarasota Ballet under the direction of Honea.

Honea restaged the ballet based on original choreographer Marius Petipa’s 1869 version. It’s a challenging piece, she says, and also one of the most stylistic ballets, due to its classical Spanish style. CBS students were offered classes at the beginning of the season to learn how to use castanets for the show.

“The most challenging part of the ballet is getting the style of it, along with the technical dancing,” Honea said. “They have to act. In the town square scene, dancers have to be part of the scene and tell the story. They’re not just doing steps on stage. And because it’s a full-length ballet, stamina-wise, it takes a lot.”

Some nondancers also will take part in the show, including Wood’s father, Bob Wood, who will take on the role of Quixote. Bob, an IT executive in Colorado Springs, has only a small amount of acting experience.

“We convinced him to play it, especially because his daughter is coming in to perform,” Honea said. “He said he would take his chances on the stage.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270