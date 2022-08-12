Underneath the noise and chaos of everyday life, the land is always there — pulsing, listening, expressing its story in ways both quiet and loud.
Concrete Coyote, a 5½-acre, community-built park in the Hillside neighborhood southeast of downtown Colorado Springs, has one such tale to tell. Once a neglected and abused piece of land, used through the years as an industrial dumping ground and place for the homeless to congregate, it was acquired in 2019 by Steve Wood, founder and executive director of Concrete Couch, a nonprofit that brings people together to build community through creative projects and programs.
In the years since purchasing the property, Wood has turned the land into a place rife with programs for all ages, such as building mountain bike trails on its hills, making music in the Concrete Coyote Jam Band and caring for its trees.
Wood purchased the lot, which runs along the train tracks near South Royer Street and Las Vegas Street, for $100,000. Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department had been offered the property for free, but turned it down, saying it had too many issues.
And there is a very large one: The land has no water, minus Shooks Run Creek, which flows through the property, and is flush when the rains come and dry when they don’t. Because the land is in a contingent space not meant to be seen, it has no access to city water.
“Dancing in the Absence of Water: An (Outdoor) Dance, Art and Music Festival at the Coyote,” a collaboration between Ormao Dance Company and Concrete Couch, seeks to bring awareness to the global water crisis and the Coyote’s lack of water, and the importance of the Hillside neighborhood.
“It’s an historically rich neighborhood, but very little is known about it,” said festival co-director and choreographer Shawn Womack. She’s also the Colorado College Theatre and Dance Department chairperson and a professor. “We wanted to build a relationship with people in the neighborhood.”
The free event is Sunday. Food trucks will be on site, and a free shuttle is available from Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., to Concrete Coyote, 1100 S. Royer St.
Visitors will be greeted by the Jam Band on the main stage, near the entrance to the park, before selecting from seven experiences scattered around the property in a choose your own adventure-style manner. Maps with directions to each experience will be provided.
Experiences will feature Ormao and other Colorado-based dancers and choreographers performing works specifically created for the Coyote, including Justice Miles’ flamenco offering in the Coyote teahouse; dancers in plastic-bagged tutus; Laura Treglia’s movements with a string of clothing; and Brazilian Rosely Conz, an assistant professor of dance at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, doing work that speaks about immigration.
There also will be audience interactivity, including dancers inviting visitors to pass water from Shooks Run to the Coyote orchard, which is cared for with water carted in gigantic plastic containers from Manitou Springs.
CC’s Mobile Arts will feature its Indigenous artist-in-residence and performance activist, Marcelina Ramirez, doing a piece about the disappearance of women of color from the Four Corners states. Iva Bowers, a former dance teacher at Hillside Community Center, will teach the mambo, Senegalese performer Dallo Goudaiby will sing in honor of her village ancestors, and participants from Dancing Your Stories, a dance class for elders at the community center, also will perform.
“It’s fun, wild and creative,” Womack said. “There’s a lot of artist energy in this festival, and a lot of room for the audience to experience different performances.”
The collaboration seemed like a natural pairing to Ormao’s founder and executive and artistic director. Jan Johnson, and Womack, who has helped Ormao develop site-specific performances through the years, including at the old Gazette building.
“This kind of experience is a mixture of engagement and exploration,” Johnson said.
“It can tickle people’s imagination and empower them to design their own creative experience, and to look at the land in a new way.”
