Stephen Scott's office at Packard Hall reinforces every cliché about messy artists.There are piles of papers everywhere - one of them topped by a waste-basket that the composer and Colorado College professor thinks he used as a percussion instrument once - and the walls are plastered with pictures and maps."I have ideas of what strata things are in," Scott joked. "And it makes other people feel better about their offices."Scott's passion for disorder doesn't extend to his music.He's known worldwide for his music for bowed piano, a partially deconstructed piano played on the inside by an intricately choreographed group of students.The ensemble celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2007.