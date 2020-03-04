In a world where it can be hard to decipher the good guys from the bad guys, a night spent watching a melodrama can be a palette cleanser.
This is a simple universe, one in which we can easily recognize our heroes and villains and know, even as we walk into the theater, who’s going to emerge the winner.
In its first run at the lighthearted genre, Millibo Art Theatre will present “Notorious Nugget,” a musical with the flair of a melodrama, by local playwrights Mark and Lauren Arnest. It opens Thursday and runs through March 22.
“With 14 songs, it’s really quite the musical spoof on the style,” says director Jim Jackson, also MAT’s co-founder and executive director. “We’re describing it as a Monty Python meets Cripple Creek mash-up.”
Set in the conjured-up Colorado town of Goldville in 1914, prospectors and villains alike will do anything to secure one particularly famous nugget of gold. There’s the dastardly father (Michael Lee), who plans to force his daughter (Rachel Fey ) to marry a Bavarian count so he can get in on the wealth. She refuses and schemes with her chambermaid (Lina Ramirez) to escape to Cripple Creek. Later, they meet two handsome heroes (Christopher Dong and Nick Izzo) who help ensure a happy ending for all. Adding to the drama is a cast of colorful characters, including a widow, assay clerk and a bear, many of which are played by one actor (Sammie Joe Kinnett).
“People think in term of a really obvious villain coming out and people hissing and booing, and a hero coming out and everyone shouting,” says Jackson. “It’s not that stock. It’s a real show.”
Its genesis came after Mark agreed to sub as the pianist at Iron Springs Chateau, a Manitou Springs dinner theater that features melodramas and olios (short dances and songs), about seven years ago. Lauren would come along to watch the show and listen to Mark play. As time went by, she thought it would be fun to try their hand at writing a melodrama of their own.
After cobbling “Nugget’s” plot together, Mark began composing songs for the show, inspired by the Tin Pan Alley-style of music on the 1974 album “After the Ball: A Treasury of Turn-of-the-Century Popular Songs,” by musician and composer William Bolcom and his vocalist wife, Joan Morris.
It’s a pre-George Gershwin style of music that goes back to Irving Berlin, says Mark, who calls them “sentimental, chromatic, very humble and lovely songs.”
Melodrama wasn’t a genre of theater Lauren typically gravitated toward, but she’s learned to appreciate it.
“They’re fun and people really enjoy them,” she says.
“It gives us a chance to be unabashedly silly and entertaining. People go home and they’ve had a few minutes of respite from all the mess in the world. I’ve come to see what their purpose is and like them.”
