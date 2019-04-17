Some readers might recognize Amber Hendrickson and Chris Sniffen, owners of the Cluckin’ Chicken Ranch, from their appearances the past two summers during Saturday farmers markets at Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City.
“We started rolling a 300-pound grill to the market in 2017 to test our breakfast sandwich idea,” Hendrickson said. “With 1,200 chickens, we were looking for ways to use up extra eggs that we didn’t sell to customers, especially the little eggs.”
The sandwiches proved to be a hit, and now the couple have expanded their business with a food truck. The Cluckin’ Chicken Food Trailer is set up in the parking lot of Kangaroo Coffee, 720 S. 8th St.
“This location is perfect,” Hendrickson said. “Customers drop by for coffee and can pick up a sandwich from us.”
There is a menu for breakfast and lunch. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Details: 703-336-9314, cluckinchickenranch.com.
Praise the pizza
Scileppi’s at The Old Stone Church, 210 Third St., Castle Rock, has changed ownership, received a face-lift and added a pizza oven.
Billed as a family-owned Italian kitchen, the servings are plentiful and loaded with flavor. The bar area, now called Slice Works Purgatory, is home to a new brick oven. There’s a side entrance for picking up pizzas to go.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 303-688-9000, scileppis.com/menu.
Save the date
Here are some May events to get on your calendar:
• Cinco de Mayo Scholarship Awards Gala, Hotel Elegante Conference and Event Center, 2886 S. Circle Drive, 5 p.m. May 4. The fiesta costs $75 for a meal, dancing, entertainment and silent auction. Visit elcincodemayo.org.
• Chocoholic Frolic, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., 7 to 10 p.m. May 4. For $80, indulge in all things chocolate to benefit Kidpower of Colorado. Reservations required before April 26. Visit kidpowercs.org.
• Chef Showcase, Hotel Elegante Conference and Event Center, 2886 S. Circle Drive, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 16. The event is a benefit for the programs of Rocky Mountain Health Care Services. Here’s your chance to sample dishes prepared by local chefs, who compete for votes in a People’s Choice contest. Details: 466-8777, rmhcare.org.
