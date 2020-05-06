As any parent can attest, pregnancy can be an up and down experience.
Having a child is a life changing adventure and that's certainly the case for Charisse and David, a Colorado Springs couple who volunteered to document their journey on the Facebook Watch series, "9 Months with Courteney Cox," which premieres its second season on Mother's Day, May 10.
The docuseries, which is free to view for anyone with a Facebook account, shares the pregnancy stories of families across the United States and gives viewers an unfiltered look at pregnancy struggles and successes. Couples self-document their experiences while Cox provides commentary and narrates.
For Charisse and David, their journey is even more complex. Charisse was born with cerebral palsy and ataxia. She's a YouTuber and uses her channel and Facebook page to educate people about cerebral palsy. David works part-time as a personal caregiver for the disabled and is pursuing his master's degree in counseling at Colorado Christian University.
Once pregnant, Charisse and David face further challenges. Charisse struggles with balance and motor functions and David is often away from home unable to help for long hours while earning his degree.
The Colorado Springs couple, who had their baby in February, are featured in the premiere but their experience is also chronicled throughout the 20-episode season.
Complicated pregnancies are certainly something to which Courteney Cox can relate. The "Friends" star had several miscarriages before giving birth to her daughter Coco through I.V.F. For Cox, who is one of the producers of the heartfelt streaming series, the show is personal.
Season one, which debuted in 2019, consisted of 20 episodes and followed 10 families. Episodes are usually pretty short, ranging anywhere from 12 to 20 minutes long. One of the couples from season two, Lauren and Steve, are from Denver. The couple's pregnancy was particularly difficult as they learned Lauren had breast cancer a week after finding out they were pregnant.
Season two also consists of 20 episodes focusing on 10 families. New episodes will be available every Sunday and Thursday at 7 p.m.
To find the show on Facebook, type "9 Months with Courteney Cox" in the search bar and the series page will pop up. Check out the official trailer for season two below.