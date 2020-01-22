Husband and wife duo Michael and Crystal Thompson have been busy building a mini restaurant group downtown. Their first foray in the dining industry was T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila, 26 E. Kiowa St., which they opened in 2016. In 2019, they took on the spaces left empty by Paris Crepe and Café Roma, 218 N. Tejon St. They mostly gutted the interior and divided the area into three concepts: District E11even, Mood Tapas Bar and Bird Tree Café. All three concepts are varied and prepared to feed you pretty much around the clock.
District E11even has you covered for evening and late-night cocktails. Hours are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Mood is a fine-dining small-plate option. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. daily.
Bird Tree Café, the most recent to open, is a spot where you can get lighter food faster in a casual setting. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. There are espresso beverages pulled by Kyle Hodi, manager of the eatery. Beer and cocktails are available too. The menu, curated by culinary director Dan Latham and executive chef Kevin Grossman, includes sandwiches, soups and salads. Details: 422-9712, birdtreecafe.com.
Cheers
Here are a couple of wine dinners to checkout:
• Joseph Freyre, owner of Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1606 S. 8th St., has the Winter Wine Dinner, 7 p.m. Jan. 29. For $85, you get five courses paired with Argentinian wines from Sovereignty Wines. Reservations required. Details: 630-3631.
• Jay Gust, owner and chef of Ascent Restaurant Group, has the Passport to Planeta Winery dinner at Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., 6 p.m. Feb. 18. For $69 (plus tax and tip), you get five-courses paired with wine. Dinner benefits the Colorado Springs Firefighters Foundation. Call Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer and Spirits for reservations at 475-9700.