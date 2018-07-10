Have the sweltering temperatures been bogging you down? Take some advice from Monika Celly, owner of Polka Dots and Curry cooking classes. She’s full of tips about healthy living based on healing wisdom that originated in India centuries ago.
“According to Ayurveda, our body Pitta (heat) increases during summer,” she said. “We have to make changes in our diet first by balancing foods to calm Pitta, by cooling and hydrating the tissues, balancing moisture and maintaining optimum temperature while supporting proper digestion and elimination.”
Her recommendation for beating the heat is to avoid hot, spicy and fried foods, sour foods such as tomatoes and vinegar, fermented foods such as yogurt and sour cream and alcoholic drinks.
“Some Indian herbs and spices have excellent Pitta-pacifying properties,” she said. “Indian cooking in general incorporates all of these and many more spices and herbs on a daily basis. All these spices are easily available in local grocery stores and Indian stores.”
Celly’s 90-minute classes are geared for groups of about six. While students sip cups of masala chai, she goes over the recipes to be cooked and eaten by the end of the session. Her recipes come with step-by-step photos, which help jog the memory when you decide to make them at home.
If you’re not interested in outfitting your cupboard with extra jars of exotic spices, she sells kits that have just the right amount of spices required for certain dishes. You can pick up a kit at the end of the class in order to duplicate the dish at home.
Don’t be surprised if you find yourself becoming a regular at the Polka Dots classes. Celly makes them fun, and her recipes are foolproof. Plus, you get a dose of Indian history and traditions. She also offers classes for kids ages 7 and older. To learn more, visit polkadotsandcurry.com.
Here are some specific suggestions for keeping cool this summer, courtesy of Celly.
• Mint leaves: “We drink a lot of spiced buttermilk in India to beat 110 degrees of summer temps,” she said. “You can use mint in buttermilk, lemonades, fresh summer salads, or throw some mint leaves in plain regular water.”
• Rose: “Mix dried rose petals with hibiscus leaves to make an excellent cooling tea in summer,” she said. “Or (add) rosewater to your drinking water. Rosewater or dried rose powder can be added to your smoothies or desserts.”
• Cinnamon: “Cinnamon tea is soothing in the summer,” she said. “The powder can be used in desserts and smoothies too.”
• Cardamom: “Throw half a teaspoon of cardamom powder into smoothies, teas (masala chai), milk, ice creams, cakes or any other dessert,” she said.
• Cilantro: “Mint cilantro chutney is an excellent way to eat two of the cooling herbs — mint and cilantro — together,” she said.
• Coriander: “Soak coriander seeds overnight and drink the cold tea next morning or throughout the day — 1 teaspoon coriander seeds in 8 ounces of water for one serving,” she said. “Or you can also make a bigger batch and boil once in the morning. Let it cool, and enjoy throughout the day. Keep it refrigerated for best flavor.”
• Cumin: “Dry-roast cumin seeds and use it on salads,” Celly said. “You can also make a tea similar to coriander tea. Just replace coriander seeds with cumin seeds and follow the directions.”
• Fennel: “Fennel seed is a sweet, cooling astringent with a sweet aftertaste,” she said. “You can make fennel tea too. In India, it is still served as a digestive aid and mouth freshener after meals. You can also add it in soups, curries and salads.”
• Fenugreek: “Soak the seeds in water overnight and drink the concoction next morning,” she said.
• Turmeric: “Turmeric is the best medicine in Ayurveda,” she said. “It’s good for all body types and is both cooling (because of its anti-inflammatory properties) and warming. Throw some turmeric in your smoothies, sprinkle some powder in your soups or curries, or make turmeric tea or a latte.”
