One wrong letter and Colorado Springs resident Lynn Di Vito is the new "Jeopardy!" champ.

On Tuesday's episode the retired museum educator went up against Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wis., who was on a nine-day winning streak, and Danny Leserman, from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

With $14,800 to her name, $17,400 to Chan and $2,400 to Leserman, the Final Jeopardy! portion of the show was fraught.

The answer in the Shakespeare's Characters category: “Both of the names of these two lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for blessed."

Both Di Vito and Leserman incorrectly wrote Romeo and Juliet. Chan answered Beatrice and Benedict, which host Mayim Bialik deemed incorrect. The proper response was Beatrice and Benedick.

“Written responses to the Final Jeopardy! clue do not have to be spelled correctly, but they must be phonetically correct and not add or subtract any extraneous sounds or syllables," states the game show's rules on the "Jeopardy" website.

Chan bet $12,201 and dropped him to $5,199. Di Vito wagered $3,000, which left her with $11,800 and top dog status. She'll try to keep her winning streak alive at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.

While "Jeopardy!" fans were most displeased with Bialik's ruling and took to social media and other online sites to mount a revolution, Chan went out on a respectful note.

"1: Benedict is incorrect. The character's name is Benedick," he wrote in an online Reddit thread. "... there is no partial credit on Jeopardy! (Yes, I was sooo close!)"