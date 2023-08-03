Everyone’s eyeballs were leaky during Colorado Springs Conservatory’s first read-through of “Titanic.”

Understandable, as Maury Yeston’s 1997 Tony Award-winning musical is based on the RMS Titanic, which sank after hitting an iceberg during its maiden voyage April 15, 1912. More than 1,500 people died. Of its 2,240 passengers and crew, only 706 survived, reports the website History.com.

“Everyone was emotionally moved by it,” said director Nathan Halvorson, who’s also the conservatory’s chief executive officer. “I was so impressed with their ability to grasp the gravity of what’s going on for these people.”

The production runs Friday through Sunday at Ent Center for the Arts. It’s the first by the performing arts conservatory in five years, and features 25 conservatory students from nine high schools in the Pikes Peak region and a pit orchestra composed of local professional musicians.

“Just because it’s called ‘Titanic’ it’s not just a big downer,” Halvorson said. “It’s a celebration of the human spirit. There are hilarious characters. It does end in tragedy, but in our production there’s a lot of hope at the end.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

From the departure of the boat to its sinking, the show follows the real-life passengers who stayed in first, second and third classes and the crew members who served them. Being as the characters are based on real people, the cast was able to research their roles, learning who survived, who didn’t, and how their lives changed before and after the tragedy.

“We don’t often get to play people who actually existed in the universe,” Halvorson said. “When you see the truth of who perished and what they did, there’s an emotional resonance for the students.”

Yeston, the composer and lyricist of the Tony Award-winning musical “Nine,” knew his subject matter was unusual and potentially fraught.

“If you don’t have that kind of daring damn-the-torpedoes, you shouldn’t be in this business,” he once said. “It’s the safe sounding shows that often don’t do well. You have to dare greatly, and I want to stretch the bounds of the kind of expression in musical theater.”

Halvorson waited decades to do the musical, after seeing it three times on Broadway in the late ’90s. When he took over at the conservatory about a year ago, he knew the show would be a good way to broadcast the talents of the students and staff.

“The show is so lush and musically very challenging,” he said. “There are a lot of really intense choral pieces where all 25 of them are singing up to eight different parts at the same time. I’m impressed with how comfortable they seem to be with intense music. And everybody knows the story of the Titanic, so it’s a pretty intense story to tell, too.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270