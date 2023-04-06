Roll in the spring concerts in Colorado Springs.

With the start of slightly warmer weather comes many more headliners at your favorite local music venues across the city.

In the running for most unique band name this month:

Sponge Cake, Diskount Vodka, Broth, Tiny Tomboy, Steaksauce Mustache and Sonic Vomit.

Concerts allow for all ages unless otherwise noted. Click on artist names to buy tickets.

THE LINEUP:

- Ronnie and the Redwoods @ The Black Sheep, Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

- Witch Ripper, The Fool, Ice Troll @ Vultures, Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

- Gladys Knight @ Pikes Peak Center, Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

- Demun Jones with Sam Grow @ Sunshine Studios Live, Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m.

- Krew, Catch 86, North By North, Interrobang @ Vultures, Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

- Magic Beans, Moon Veil @ The Black Sheep, Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m.

Highlight: Both of these bands originate from Colorado. Moon Veil's style can be described as pop/psychedelic rock, while Magic Beans include some notes of funk and soul to their music.

- Knoll, God Is War, Clarion Void, Motogrinder @ Vultures, Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

- Mindless Vitality, Sponge Cake, Diskount Vodka, Strung Short @ The Black Sheep, Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

Highlight: Sponge Cake is a Colorado Springs based pulp-punk band.

- An Evening with Third Eye Blind @ Pikes Peak Center, Saturday, April 8 at 9 p.m.

- Crunk Witch, Mad Trees, Petey Pulsing @ Vultures, Sunday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

- TOTO: Dogs of Oz Tour @ Pikes Peak Center, Sunday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

- VOLK @ Vultures, Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

- Public Opinion, Sponge Cake, Skull, Pressure Drop @ Vultures, Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

- Nattali Rize, Minori @ The Black Sheep, Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

- INTHEWHALE, The Short Term, Mindless Vitality @ Vultures, Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

- Surfwax, The Sum Beaches, Same Dude @ Vultures, Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m.

- SPELLS, Seth Anderson, State Drugs @ Vultures, Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Highlight: Hailing from Denver, SPELLS produces "vacation rock." Don't know what that means? Head to the show to find out.

- Kenny Feidler & The Cowboy Killers, Danno Simpson @ The Black Sheep, Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

- Ballista, Bleak, Love Gun, Runoff @ Vultures, Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

- Lucero, The Shackletons @ The Black Sheep, Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

- Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Westside Boogie @ Broadmoor World Arena, Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

- Steel Pulse @ The Black Sheep, Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

Highlight: Steel Pulse originates from England and creates roots reggae music that aims to engage with topics like racial injustice and human rights, according to their website (steelpulse.com).

- MAUL, Gorgitron, 908, Aligned in Ruins @ Vultures, Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

- Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, Body Snatcher, Boundaries @ The Black Sheep, Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

- Pete Bernhard (of The Devil Makes Three), Clyde McGee (of Bridge City Sinners), Doom Scroll, Crow Cavalier @ Vultures, Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

- Magazine Beach, Broth, Tiny Tomboy, Krew @ Vultures, Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

- Steaksauce Mustache, Koningsor, The Motion Mosaic, Sonic Vomit @ Vultures, Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

- memorydrip @ Vultures, Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

- Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers @ The Black Sheep, Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

- Black Flag @ The Black Sheep, Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

- Gilda House @ Vultures, Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

- King Iso @ Sunshine Studios Live, Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m.