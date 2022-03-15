To understand Ellis Hall, it helps to know his language.

Yes, there’s the musical one. In pauses between conversation, he might play the nearby piano as if to add something special to the silence. He might press the keys, too, to emphasize whatever’s being said.

There’s also Hall’s way of saying things, like how he generously uses words like “joy” and “fabulous.” Before his shows, he often tells the audience to “hold on tight.” When he sings songs made famous by other iconic performers, it’s called “Ellis-izing.”

And when his music creates a certain feeling, it’s called “Chakalaka.”

“In Ellis language, it means joyous,” he’s been known to say.

When Hall spells it, he says the word comes with “a serious exclamation point.”

For the musician whose career has spanned more than four decades, lots of things could come with exclamation points.

Like the story of how Hall decided to pursue this path.

The then-14-year-old snuck into a club.

“I looked at the band with watery eyes,” Hall said. “I can see it clear as day, to this day.”

He went home inspired to fashion his own drum set and to become a musician. He learned to play any instrument “I could get my hands on.”

“I got the fever and still have it,” he said. “When that takes you over, there's no stopping it.”

In his mind, there was no doubt he’d be a musician. In his eyes, though, his sight was wavering. It was gone by the time he turned 18.

Hall knew it was coming, after he was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma at an early age. He says he never worried about blindness holding him back in music.

And, by all signs of success, it hasn’t.

As a funk, rhythm and blues and soul singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performer, Hall has performed with James Taylor and Earth, Wind and Fire, among other greats.

He spent time with another great.

This story, Hall says, unfolded like “a freaking movie!”

Hall was singing at a Christmas party in 2001. He was in the middle of a familiar song, “I Can See Clearly Now.”

In walks Ray Charles.

“Ray’s in the house,” someone told Hall. “He wants to meet you right now.”

The band stopped playing. Hall went over to Charles for a big hug.

“He called me the next morning,” Hall said. “He said, ‘Who the heck are you?’”

Within a couple weeks, Hall was signed to the legend’s label.

“It was amazingly crazy,” he said.

Hall recognized something similar in Charles as singers like Sam Cooke or Aretha Franklin, people who sang like “their insides were coming out.” People have said that’s how Hall sings.

“(Charles) was iconic in what he did,” Hall said. “He made you feel something from the inside out, no matter what kind of music he was playing.”

And when “Papa Ray” talked, Hall listened. Like when Charles suggested Hall follow in his steps and start performing with symphonies.

A few years after Charles passed, Hall began performing with symphonies.

Hall has continued doing so since, often performing the music of Ray Charles and Motown. This weekend, Hall will perform his first concert since before the pandemic began with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic at the Pikes Peak Center.

The lineup for "Ray Charles: Motown and Beyond" includes some hits associated with Charles such as “Georgia on My Mind,” “Ain’t No Mountain,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine.”

“When I sing those, I feel his spirit,” Hall said.

He feels their connection. In their years working together, they talked about having sight and losing it. They talked about the colors they remember and how they could still see them when playing the music they love. They talked about their mothers. “We both had a great love for our mothers,” Hall said.

Charles once shared some of his mother’s advice in a NPR interview, saying she “always told you to be yourself.”

Hall’s mother often said something similar.

“My mama told me, ‘You are Ellis Hall,’” he said. “You’ll never be anybody but that.”

That’s why Hall never tries to sing just like Ray Charles. He’s here to sing like himself, to offer that "joyous feeling."

“If you let me," he said, "I’m here to lift up your day with the music."

Hall would probably add an exclamation point.