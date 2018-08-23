Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, 1710 Briargate Blvd., 3-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10-$140, cscomiccon.com
There’s never been a better time to be a pop culture fan. Everywhere you look, from movies to television, comic book culture is inescapable. It’s also easier than ever to find locals who share similar interests.
So if you think you’ve spotted a celebrity in town this weekend, you might be right. It’s the weekend of Colorado Springs Comic Con, an event loaded with celebrity guests. The local Comic Con — packed with panels, artists, merchandise and stars of large and small screens — is quickly becoming the local pop culture event of the year.
The inaugural Colorado Springs con was well-received in 2016. More than 10,000 people attended, with stars from shows such as “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Power Rangers” and “The Walking Dead” signing autographs, speaking at panels and taking pictures with guests. Last year’s event was even larger, with 20,000 attendees at a new location that could handle the increased volume.
Now in its third year, Colorado Springs Comic Con looks to be bigger and better than ever. The guests are a who’s who of geek culture, led by voice-over legends Nolan North (“Uncharted”), Troy Baker (“The Last of Us”), Kevin Conroy (“Batman: The Animated Series”) and 10 cast members from the AMC show “The Walking Dead” (some still alive on the series, others not so much). As the con’s popularity has grown, the venue has changed yet again. It is now being held at the Chapel Hills Mall Event Center.
“Everyone at Colorado Springs Comic Con is very excited to take over the Chapel Hills Mall Event Center,” said Susan Soares of Altered Reality Entertainment, organizer of the con. “This much larger and more centralized location has enabled us to offer a larger and higher profile guest list and a larger vendor area. Fans can expect a great time at the biggest Colorado Springs Comic Con yet.”
If you want to let loose after the con ends Saturday, buy tickets to an off-site after-party hosted by seven cast members of “Revenge of the Nerds.”
Terry Terrones, The Gazette, terry.terrones@gazette.com