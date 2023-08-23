Meet a legendary Enterprise captain, snag an autograph from the Mistress of the Dark herself, Elvira, or shake hands with the original Incredible Hulk — all at Colorado Springs Comic Con’s biggest year yet.

The event is celebrating its eighth year with a fan-filled weekend celebrating entertainment culture.

“Comic Con is a collection of aspects of pop culture,” said Susan Soares, press relations manager for Altered Reality Entertainment, which puts on the local Comic Con. “You have actors and voice actors and comic book artists and cosplayers.”

This year’s event will host almost 70 celebrity guests, Soares said — the largest roster yet. Guests at the event are available for autographs, photo ops and meet and greets. A good portion of the guests also will appear for Q&A sessions.

“This is our biggest year yet, and we’re only two years away from our 10th anniversary, so we’re really excited to get to going in that direction,” Soares said.

Some highlights on this year’s guest list include “Star Trek” legend William Shatner, “Evil Dead” star Bruce Campbell, “The Incredible Hulk” phenomenon Lou Ferrigno and “Elvira’s Movie Macabre” hostess Cassandra Peterson, a 1969 graduate of Palmer High School in Colorado Springs.

The event will also host “Princess Bride” hero Cary Elwes, “The Legend of Korra” voice actress Janet Varney and “The Walking Dead” actor Chandler Riggs.

“The mission and goal of our company is that anyone who walks through the doors to one of our shows walks away with reliving an element of their childhood,” Soares said. “We amplify that by having guests that span generations. ... That’s what makes our show special.”

Attendees are welcome to come in cosplay, dressing as their favorite character, Soares said. On Sunday afternoon, there will be a cosplay contest for kids and adults, where costumes will be judged based on workmanship, overall appearance, originality and stage presence for prizes.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“We have attendees that dress anywhere from Spider-Man to the latest anime character to ‘Star Wars’ characters — you name it, they dress it,” Soares said. “The costumes have been tremendous over the years. It’s really an exciting show for us.”

Most attendees dress up for the Colorado Springs Comic Con. But there’s no pressure to cosplay if you don’t want to, Soares said.

“Cosplay, or you don’t have to. We don’t require anyone to be in cosplay. We want everyone to enjoy themselves,” Soares said. “In Colorado Springs for some reason, our cosplay rate is higher than anywhere else.”

More than 100 vendors will be at the convention throughout the weekend, selling everything from funko pops to comic books and collectibles. Soares recommends bringing cash and card for purchases.

Celebrity Guests Highlights William Shatner, “Star Trek” Bruce Campbell, “Evil Dead” Lou Ferrigno, “The Incredible Hulk” Cassandra Peterson, “Elvira's Movie Macabre” Cary Elwes, "Princess Bride” Janet Varney, “The Legend of Korra” Chandler Riggs, "The Walking Dead” Loretta Swit and Jamie Farr, "M*A*S*H" William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett, "St. Elsewhere" Dean Cain, "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" Walter Koenig, "Star Trek: The Original Series" John De Lancie, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Jim Cummings, "Winnie the Pooh" Gina Schock, The Go-Go's Catherine Bach, "Dukes of Hazard" Bob Eubanks, "The Newlywed Game"

The convention will also have a special “Star Trek”-themed brew made just for the event by Storybook Brewing.

For first-time attendees of the event, Soares offered some tips: Plan ahead, don’t try to do too much and leave yourself some time.

“Don’t overwhelm yourself,” she said. “Pick out what your non-negotiables are, and leave yourself time to just absorb what’s there. Take a look around. Don’t try to jump right into the water when you get there.”