There aren’t many places where one might see Spider-Man chatting with Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett, or a zombie complimenting Batman on his ensemble, but those sights, and much more, could be found at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs over the weekend.
Tens of thousands of revelers – most of whom were in costume – turned out for the 2022 Comic Con, a three-day pop-culture convention for fans of comic books, movies, science fiction, video games and other related entertainment.
The first convention, in 1970, was held in San Diego and attended by about 300 people, according to event organizers. Since then, it has grown into a pop-culture phenomenon with conventions held nearly every weekend of the year, in virtually every state.
Colorado Springs’ first Comic Con, held in 2016 at the Mortgage Solutions Financial Expo Center, drew about 10,000 attendees, according to event coordinators. The 2022 event was expected to bring in between 20,000 and 30,000 people, officials said.
Vendors, artists, charity fund raisers and celebrities were in attendance, selling costumes, posters, dolls, autographs, and more.
Lauren and Ethan Brandt, a self-titled “geeky husband and wife duo,” spent the weekend raising money for Freedom Service Dogs of America, a nonprofit based in Arapahoe County.
“People here have been incredibly charitable,” said Lauren, who was dressed up as Harley Quinn. “Everyone is in a good mood, which makes people more generous. And this is a great atmosphere.”
The Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club, a Star Wars costuming organization, was raising funds for WarriorNOW, a nonprofit focused on veteran mental health and suicide prevention.
“The best thing about Comic Con is the opportunity to make kids smile,” said member Ben Acimovic. “Putting fans in front of their favorite characters, and watching them react, is what makes it fun for us.”
Children milled about the arena as if they were celebrating a second Halloween, but they weren’t the only ones enjoying themselves. Virtually all age groups could be seen at the event.
“We see people of all ages,” said Lance Leber of Iron Lion Collectibles. “It’s a great time for people to geek out on something they’re passionate about. If I weren’t working, I would still be here – probably in some kind of cosplay.”
Cosplay – the practice of dressing up as a movie, comic, television or video game character – was in full swing Sunday, with hundreds of people decked out in intricate costumes depicting mostly comic book, science fiction and movie characters. Cosplayers dressed like Spider-Man, Batman and Wonder Woman could be seen comparing costumes and sharing stories with Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.
“This is my second event,” said Vash Siffrine, 18, who wore a Batman costume. “It’s great to be around so many people, from so many different backgrounds, all enjoying something they love.”
Several celebrities from movies and television mingled with attendees, telling stories, signing autographs, and posing for selfies. Familiar faces included Doctor Who’s John Barrowman, Ahmad Best of Star Wars Episodes I-III, Matt Lintz of The Walking Dead, Richard Karn from Home Improvement, and Tom Arnold from Roseanne.
“I love Colorado,” said Arnold, who often performs stand-up comedy at Comic Con events. “Two of my ex-wives are from here.”
And, of course, there were comic books everywhere.
Dozens of vendors displayed thousands of comics and graphic novels. Many fans showed off prized early editions, taking care to keep them inside their clear protective sheaths. Several comic book artists were on hand as well, autographing books and selling their work.
“We’re introducing people to comics as a medium, and showing them a little of how the books are made,” said artist Ian Nichols. “As an art form, it’s sometimes hard to find. So when we come out here, we try to be as informative as we can and give people a little inside knowledge of what we do.”
Admissions director Eric Fusco, who has worked every local Comic Con since 2016, said the event never gets old for him.
“Whether it’s their first time here, or their sixth or seventh time, they have the same look of joy and excitement on their faces,” Fusco said. “That’s what I enjoy seeing most of all.”