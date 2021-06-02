Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con, the city’s longest-running local con, returns for its 17th cycle this Saturday.
The biannual show, which was last held in October 2019, offers pop culture aficionados a chance to socialize with like-minded individuals while perusing a variety of toys, comics and other collectibles. Several artists will be on hand as well.
The event has moved into a new location, taking place at the Chapel Hills Mall Event Center’s upper level. A $5 admission fee gets you inside.
Multiple vendors from all over Colorado, as well as from several nearby states, will have items for sale on up to 100 tables, so come prepared to make a deal.
Sure to be a hit is the 501st Legion. This well-known group of “Star Wars” die-hards dress up in hyper-detailed attire and look just like the Stormtroopers, Biker Scouts and Tusken Raiders you see on film. They’ll be in attendance to pose for pictures with visitors.
“I know it’s been a while since the last CO Springs Comic and Toy Con, but we’re back,” said founder Clint Rudolph. “2020 was that year we all want to forget about and get back to normal so this is my part in doing that.
“This will be different than in cons past, with a new location, a mix of new and old vendors, door prizes, and a few more things to come. Also, safety first, we will be following all CDC and COVID-related guidelines at this con. “Let’s make it safe as well as fun.”