A quick French history lesson isn’t necessary to enjoy this play.
But it doesn’t hurt.
Just consider how “Flea In Her Ear” is introduced online: “Perhaps the most famous of the Belle Époque French farces, Georges Feydeau’s romp through the Chandebise residence …”
If any of those words send you straight to Google, Kevin Landis is here to help.
He’s a professor and director of the theater and dance program at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Since studying “Flea In Her Ear” in college, Landis has wanted to direct the classic comedy.
He decided it was time.
“I picked a play that I love,” Landis said. “We thought in the wake of what’s been a difficult few years, we wanted to choose something light and weird.”
“Flea In Her Ear,” performed by UCCS theater and dance students, opens Thursday and runs through March 20 at Ent Center for the Arts.
Here’s where a pre-play lesson comes in.
Landis describes the meaning of the title, translated from the French phrase, to mean this: “You have an idea in your head and you need to investigate and understand it.”
That’s how the play begins, when a wife gets an idea in her head that her husband is having an affair.
This sets up a plot filled with comedic devices, from mistaken identity to a rotating bed.
Also, lots of slamming doors.
As Landis said, a French farce will often have lots of doors being opened or shut for laughs.
It’s the technique viewers of sitcoms such as “Seinfeld” or “Friends” might recognize.
“Flea In Her Ear” is considered one of the most famous farces from a period in France called “Belle Epoque,” which is translated to “Beautiful Age.”
Those were the gilded years before World War I that gave the gifts of fashion, art nouveau and, yes, farces that are still studied and loved more than 100 years later.
And still being seen on stages, although Landis can’t recall a past production of “Flea In Her Ear” in the Colorado Springs area.
He’s “totally thrilled” to be the director to bring it here.
“I’m like a kid in a candy shop,” Landis said.
His students are, too.
This is their biggest production of the year. They get to collaborate with professionals and perform on the “big stage” at the Ent Center for the Arts.
“It’s a huge deal for them,” Landis said. “They can start to imagine themselves being professional actors and professional designers.”
Their goal with “Flea In Her Ear” is to makes audience members feel good. And laugh. A lot. The play is also described online as “pure, side-splitting joy.”
“Every other line could get a laugh,” Landis said. “I think we need that badly. We need to take a break and just laugh.”