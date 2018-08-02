Exhibit of works by artist Robyn Sean Peterson, Friday through Sept. 16, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, free, manitouartcenter.org. Opening night reception, 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Manitou Art Center, free.
When Manitou Springs artist Robyn Sean Peterson was living in San Francisco years ago, he was walking down the street when a “little, intuitive voice” stopped him on a Chinatown corner and compelled him to look down. At his feet was a scrap of paper with a partial image of a face. He picked it up, contemplated it and carried it with him.
“After that, wherever I was when I was out and about, I would collect things and put them in a box,” he said. “One night that little, intuitive voice told me to get the box out, and I started arranging the pieces, and there was a complete and total image.”
In the two decades since, Peterson has been collecting pieces of material from various places — magazines, catalogs, wrapping paper and found objects — and using them to create intricately beautiful and detailed collages. His elaborate collages take months and even years to complete. Several will be shown in an exhibit “The Inward Gaze: Magic & Mystery of the Archetype” at Manitou Art Center, opening Friday.
Typical collage allows for more abstraction, but Peterson describes his work as much more precise. His exhibit compiles works that he meticulously fashions from hundreds of paper images photocopied onto card stock, then cut into smaller pieces. Using a steady hand and an X-Acto knife, Peterson said, his intuitive voice guides him to place the pieces until they form a striking, larger image.
“My process is considerably different from a lot of artists,’” he said. “It all starts with one single piece. I never know what I’m going to make. I never see it in my mind’s eye. It’s a 100 percent intuitive process.”
Peterson says his method is “like putting together a jigsaw puzzle with no picture on the box.”
“It’s only with the last piece that I know that’s what I was trying to do. Once I get the composition, I know that’s what an image is supposed to be,” he said.
“I don’t determine the palate. It’s whatever the intuitive stream of energy dictates. I’m just the transmitter of that. I try not to interpret myself into it. What wants to be seen wants to be seen in absolute detail.”
He might start with a small color image of an eye, for instance, blow it up by photocopy and change it to grayscale, cut it out and glue it into a face made of images of eyes, noses and mouths. He transfers the collage piece by piece onto a canvas, glues each remnant down, covers it with a gloss medium and seals the work with a gloss finish.
Peterson typically works on several pieces at a time in his garage studio just uphill from the art center, completing them piecemeal over days, weeks and months.
“I may come across inspiration in a thrift shop or a leaf I pick up across the street in the park,” he said.
The Manitou exhibit contains images of “archetypal beings that come from a collective unconsciousness. All the archetypes represent energies that are within us,” he said. “As powerful as these images are, they have come out of a black hole space.”
The works are so precise, one might assume they were computer generated. Not so, says Peterson.
“I would be considered old school in that I do everything by hand. I’m not technology driven.”
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, 476-1602, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM