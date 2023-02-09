What better spot to gaze at art than while queuing up for caffeine?

Jantzen Peake, curator of The Peake Gallery at The Perk Downtown, suspected as much. Hence the tiny art gift shop, with items such as prints, stickers and magnets, and other artwork next to a chalkboard full of beverage choices.

Every quarter Peake juries work by local and regional artists into the downstairs group show and the upstairs solo show. February’s featured artist is Alicia Donison. A free opening reception with pizza by Slice420 and music by DJ Petrovskii is 5-7 p.m. Friday.

“I’m treating it like a gallery space, not a coffee shop,” said Peake, who also teaches at Bemis School of Art at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. “I’m advocating for art throughout the Front Range. A lot of times, art in this town isn’t taken seriously.”

After taking over curatorial duties about four years ago, he’s exhibited work by hundreds of artists. And in treating his space like a gallery, he’s adopted the same art intake process as a professional gallery, with the hopes of helping mentor young or new artists.

“After my space they’re going to get a response from a gallery,” Peake said. “That’s from me and my trial and error.”

He also wanted to be more flexible with the solo shows. Whereas many galleries have shows booked out a couple of years in advance, Peake’s upstairs space is booked through midyear, and his group show is open to new work four times a year.

“It’s a haven to me,” he said. “I want it to be a haven for other artists, a safe space.”

After moving to Colorado Springs from Los Angeles a decade ago to be near family, he immersed himself in the art community, selling his original art travel mugs early on at the now-defunct Gold Hill Java coffee shop. His self-described “urban pop surrealism” also can be found around town, as well as Denver, mostly in mural form in the Knob Hill Urban Arts District, the bistro Urban Steam, and on the walls of The Perk Downtown, where his twist on “Alice in Wonderland” decorates the door onto the upstairs patio and spills into the patio.

It wasn’t easy at first, though Peake now makes a full-time living doing art. And yes, he includes a piece or two of his own work in the coffee shop shows.

“I came here and it was like starting over,” he said. “I had to find my niche. I didn’t want to drop my style to do landscapes or Western art or abstracts. I’m not going to be somebody I’m not. I’m going to be someone I am.”

