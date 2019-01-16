Andy Schlesinger and Kim Outlaw, co-owners of The Exchange, could not be happier with their dream come true.
“It was a big project,” Schlesinger said, “but the long hours and a few setbacks have paid off.”
The partners have vastly changed the former Coffee Exchange shop at 526 S. Tejon St. As part of the revival of South Tejon Street, the former hot spot for a cup of joe has taken its space literally to new levels and heights. The restaurant expanded into the adjacent space previously occupied by Years Ahead Salon and doubled its patio space. A swanky new mezzanine floor is built over the kitchen, looking over the larger dining space downstairs. They have more than tripled their seating, from 50 to more than 168 seats.
No more standing in line for a seat at the popular waffle brunches or salsa nights. Those events often had fans dancing or eating waffles on the sidewalk outside.
Now Schlesinger is cutting loose his culinary talent in the new full kitchen, where he has introduced a mix of international foods, with some vegan and vegetarian items. Of course, his famous special dishes from Argentina, Cuba and Peru will remain on the menu. Desserts are being prepared by pastry chef Kylie Helmuth, formerly of The Broadmoor. Details: 635-0277, tinyurl.com/fbthecoffeeexchange.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Barbara Santos-McAlister, owner of Cocina Corazon – In-home Mexican Cooking Classes, talks about her unique class offerings, being a personal chef, catering and her culinary training. Details: 661-3030, cocinacorazon.com.
• Mike and Sandy Halby, with the Pikes Peak Beekeepers Association, talk about Bee School at the El Paso County Transportation Center classroom, 3275 Akers Drive, with weekend classes March 2-3 or March 9-10. Classes run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. The two-day comprehensive course covers all aspects of beekeeping in the Pikes Peak region. Cost is $65 and includes the First Lessons in Beekeeping book. Details: 528-5483, mandshalby@comcast.net, pikespeakbeekeepers.org.
• Ian Lee, co-owner of Lee Spirits Co., talks about the gin and liqueur distillery, introduction of Rocky Mountain Peppermint Schnapps and the speakeasy, Brooklyn’s on Boulder, 110 E Boulder St., open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Saturdays. Details: 415-3115, leespirits.com.
• Ric Scicchitoano, managing partner for Food and Drink Resources, 6555 S. Kenton St. in Centennial, talks about food trends the company has studied for 2019. The company consults with restaurant owners and uses their Innovation Center, which has culinary meeting space, test kitchens and focus group rooms. Details: 255-2679, foodanddrinkresources.com.
