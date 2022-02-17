We’re familiar with the legendary composers: Beethoven, Chopin, Brahms and the like.
But there also exists a rich trove of classical music you’ve likely never heard — all by Black composers.
Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and Art Song Colorado, a Denver nonprofit that focuses on performing rarely heard works, will present “Voices of the African Diaspora,” with vocalists Stephanie Ann Ball, GeDeane Graham and Marcus King. The free show is Saturday at First Christian Church and is in honor of Peggy Shivers, an accomplished classical and jazz singer who has brought many Black performers to town through the years. Registration is required. Go online to chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
“This is a rare opportunity to look at the program and say, ‘I probably don’t know any of these pieces,’” Art Song Colorado director Eapen Leubner said. “These are the rarest of rarely heard pieces.
“Music is powerful. All of these have the human voice, and that’s the only instrument that can use words. It’s storytelling.”
The program begins with male composers — Joseph Bologne Chevalier St. George’s instrumental “Overture L’amant anonime,” H. Leslie Adams’ “Night songs” and George Walker’s “Abu” — followed by works from female composers Jessie Montgomery, Undine Smith Moore and Zenobia Powell Perry. Ending the program is the premiere of Andrew Myer’s “Double Negative.” It will be “highly memorable, unlike anything you might expect at a classical concert,” Leubner promised.
The oldest piece is from the mid-1700s while the newest was written in the past two years.
“Black composers have been among us, but we just haven’t seen their work,” Leubner said. “It’s an important message we want people to understand. Just because it hasn’t been seen, we really want to advocate for it to be heard now.”
Leubner curated the concert with the help of Louise Toppin, a performer, scholar and professor who specializes in the music of Black composers. For her African Diaspora Music Project, she finds handwritten scores and converts them into performance pieces.
“People are starting to recognize we have missed something along the way,” Leubner said. “I’ve had experience performing works of Beethoven and other great composers, but with this broader view of what classical music is and what has been written that we didn’t know about, we can challenge ourselves to do something much less known and introduce new people to it.”
Art Song Colorado and the Chamber Orchestra last collaborated on October’s “Enough: Voices Against Abuse,” a concert to help raise awareness about domestic violence that featured a one-act modern opera.
“Our subscribers can stick with us for decades and are unlikely to hear much twice,” Chamber Orchestra music director Thomas Wilson has said. “We’re always striking out in new directions.”
