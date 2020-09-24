The Rail Yard Gaming + Gastropub at the Roadhouse Cinemas, 3030 N. Nevada Ave., has opened with executive chef Alex Stratman heading up the kitchen. He has nine line cooks and three prep cooks preparing food for theatergoers. But he wants to let you know you don’t have to go to a movie to enjoy dining at the eatery.
The menu offers sandwiches, salads, pizza, quesadillas, burgers, fish and chips, chicken tenders, milkshakes, gelato, espresso drinks, cheesecake, cookies and a full bar. There is a pie of the month too. September’s is blueberry. Theaters have comfy recliners with a serving tray attached. To place a food order while watching a show, there’s a button to push to summon wait staffers.
“Our biggest challenge for theater customers is getting the food from the kitchen to our furthest theater at the perfect temperature,” Stratman said.
His favorite burger on the menu?
“I like to marry the Ghostbuster burger with the Tombstone burger,” he said. “The Ghostbuster has habanero pepper cheese, jalapeños, avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato, crispy onion strings and mayo. It’s a spicy burger, but even better with the applewood smoked bacon from the Tombstone.”
All burger patties are 6 ounces, “Fresh, never frozen,” he said.
And what would a movie show be without popcorn?
“One of our owners is passionate about the popcorn,” he said. “There are two parts to the equation — special white corn that is then popped in coconut oil. People go crazy for it.”
A bottomless bowl goes for $8.
The lobby/bar and restaurant are open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with food and drink served until 10 p.m. daily. Happy hour is 3 to 6 p.m. with half-price beer, wine and appetizers. Details: 627-8586, facebook.com/RailYardColoradoSprings