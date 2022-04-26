Colorado Springs Chorale is going abroad and also saying goodbye to its longtime artistic director.
Eighty-four members of the chorale, a 120-voice auditioned adult choir founded in 1956, will travel to Normandy, France, this summer to serve as the official chorus at the ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of D-Day. That performance also will be Deborah Jenkins Teske’s last with the group. After eight years, the conductor is handing over the baton to Adam Torres, a Denver-based conductor and pianist.
Teske will continue to serve as artistic director for Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble and director of choirs at Colorado College.
“It’s so bittersweet,” Teske said. “I’m not retiring, I’m redirecting to allow for a little bit of rebalancing in my professional life. It’s a great opportunity for the chorale. It’s rebalancing and redirecting for them, as well. The last few years have been so hard. We get to hit the refresh button and see what’s ahead in our path.”
But first, a concert.
“Requiem for the Living,” accompanied by Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, will feature composer Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” and a portion of the musical selections the group will perform in France. Widefield High School Navy Junior ROTC Honor Guard will be posting the colors for the concert, and Colorado Springs City Council President Tom Strand will proclaim June 6 as Colorado Springs Chorale Day. The concert is Friday at First United Methodist Church.
Forrest’s requiem draws on centuries of choral settings for requiems, which are composed for the deceased. But in this 40-minute piece, rather than focus on the souls of the dead, he’s constructed it to offer solace to those who are left behind.
“It’s a beautiful, lyrical work full of consolation,” Teske said, “which seemed fitting for these times we are in.”
This year’s performance at the D-Day ceremonies has been a long time in the making. The chorale was first asked to attend in 2019, but couldn’t make it due to time constraints. And the pandemic nixed the 2020 and 2021 invitations.
As well as the public D-Day ceremonies, which are attended by D-Day veterans from around the world, the chorale also will be the first choir to perform in a private ceremony for heads of state as part of the annual D-Day ceremonies. Before this year, only military bands have performed.
