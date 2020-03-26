You could say Joshua Vail was in the right place at the right time.
Vail, evening culinary supervisor at Lucky Dumpling, and chef Manni Medina teamed up as a last-minute entry in the Taste of Pikes Peak chef cook-off March 8 at The Broadmoor Hall.
Although they didn’t have time for preparation after stepping in for a team that bailed, Vail and Medina ended up with the top prize, taking home the Chef de Cuisine traveling trophy and a check for $500. The trophy will be at Lucky Dumpling for the remainder of the year.
Vail’s wife, Corey, said this on a Facebook posting: “My amazingly talented husband. On this day 18 years ago, you were walking out of prison in full body restraints only to be released at the gate with 100 bucks in your pocket and great big world of possibilities at your feet. (Vail served four years for possession of a controlled substance.) It could have gone either way at that point. Today, you walk with your head held high, passion in your heart and a whole new world of possibilities before you. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover how I feel about you in this moment.”
Vail also took first in the entree round of the competition, organized by the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association. Brandon Atencio, of Shuga’s, won for best appetizer. Chris Lerdall and Brian Blasnek of Tapateria and Patrick Swetnam of Bon Appétite tied for overall runner-up.
Taco time
Happy Belly Tacos can now be found from one end of the city to the other. In mid-December, Sean Fitzgerald, owner of The Collective, 7702 Barnes Road, and Mark Henry, owner of Happy Belly Tacos, 125 N. Spruce St., joined forces to turn The Collective into Happy Belly Tacos — East. Good news for fans of Henry’s creative ways with the handheld Mexican street food — thanks to Fitzgerald’s liquor license, they can have a beer, margarita or shot of tequila with their tacos.
With that successful transition, the businessmen have also turned the Wobbly Olive at 2611 W. Colorado Avenue, owned by Fitzgerald, into Happy Belly Tacos — West.
“The shift came from mainly the Wobbly’s price point” Fitzgerald said. “During the winter, we needed to be in that $10-$15 range and that didn’t really fit Wobbly’s concept.”
Fitzgerald also owns the Wobbly Olive on Powers Boulevard and Allusion Speakeasy in Old Colorado City. Henry also owns Rooster’s House of Ramen downtown.
The original Wobbly Olive, 3317 Cinema Point, will maintain its upscale, eclectic menu, creative cocktail program and fine wine selection. With the expanded dining space at the two new Happy Belly Tacos locations, the original Happy Belly Tacos has been turned into The Kitchen, a commissary kitchen to supply the new Happy Belly Tacos location. Visit hbtacos.com and wobblyolive.com