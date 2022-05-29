A love of food and a taste for adventure propelled three Colorado Springs chefs to race along the California coast this year.
Married couple Houston Greenlee and Gio Palacio and their friend DJ Williams make up Southern Pride Asian Fusion, one of nine teams to compete on the upcoming season of "The Great Food Truck Race." It premieres June 5 on Food Network.
"Chasing dreams is instrumental," Greenlee said. "Dreams don’t chase themselves. DJ has a goal to have a food truck. Gio wants to be a Michelin star chef in the Philippines."
And Greenlee?
"He’s a No. 1 best supporter," said Williams, who owns Last Bite BBQ, a pop-up food stand and catering business.
The reality show, which debuted in 2010 with host Tyler Florence, features teams driving across the U.S. in gourmet food trucks provided by the show. They make stops along the way to compete in cooking challenges and to see who can sell the most food. The winning team takes home $50,000.
The trio recently graduated from Paragon Culinary School in the Springs, where they discovered a shared background serving in the U.S. Army. Williams was a combat engineer with deployments to Afghanistan and Kuwait; the Philippines-born Palacio also was a combat engineer who deployed to Iraq; and Greenlee served 18-plus years as a combat medic with four deployments to Afghanistan.
They bonded over their cutting boards and decided to apply for the TV show around Christmas, boasting Williams' Southern comfort food specialty and Palacio's love for Asian fusion. On a plate, that might look like a twice-fried chicken sandwich with a toasted brioche bun, Sriracha mayonnaise with wasabi nori, Williams' original barbecue sauce and purple Asian slaw.
In the first episode, set in Laguna Beach, Calif., teams were challenged to make the spiciest dish by incorporating a hot pepper of their choice into a signature meal. The Springs trio added habanero to lumpia, a traditional Filipino dish featuring deep-fried or fresh spring rolls.
"With fusional food becoming a bigger thing, we really want to dive into that," Williams said.