Griffith’s Kitchen gala is a unique cooking competition.
And Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck and Lucky Dumpling, was part of the inspiration behind the gala’s creation.
Griffith Centers for Children helps care for traumatized kids in our community. Luck has a special connection to children who could benefit from adult mentoring since he had a tough childhood himself.
“Had it not been for someone who reached out to me as a youngster, I would have wound up in a very different life,” he said. “I was lucky to get into a culinary program in high school that inspired me continue in this profession.”
Six years ago, Luck was working as a mentor with students in the Griffith Centers’ culinary program. The culinary program is under the direction of Cornelius Page, the center’s executive chef since 2002. When the organization’s board was creating a fundraising event, Luck suggested the idea of teaming a Griffith Centers student with a professional chef for a cooking challenge. They recruited four chefs and assigned a student to each to create dishes. The cook-off has been a big success ever since.
This year’s contest was held Sept. 12 at Creekside Event Center. Professional chefs included Tyler Peoples, chef and director of social enterprise at Springs Rescue Mission, with student Benjamin; Justin Castor, executive chef for Urban Egg Concepts, with student Jose; Susanna Maestas, owner of Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, with student Izaac; and Andres Velez, owner of Pig Latin Cucina, with student Jose.
The People’s Choice honor went to Castor’s team and Judge’s Choice went to People’s team. Visit griffithcenters.org for information.
Kick up your heels
Looking to have some good tunes, craft cocktails and tasty food? Head to the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, where there’s all of that waiting for you. The dance hall is big, with a large stage and plenty of tall tables. The patio is inviting with fireplaces and cushy couches and chairs. Eli Patterson, executive chef and general manager, oversees menus for the hall and the eatery.
“We prepare the food in our main kitchen in Bourbon Brothers and finish it in our small prep kitchen at the hall,” he said. “It’s really been busy here since we opened. We’ve had a couple of high schools have their proms here, too.”
If you want to dine at the main restaurant, there’s a ramp that connects the two patios, making it easy to get to the hall after dinner. It’s not all country music either. There’s rock, comedians and dancing lessons. Visit bootbarnhall.com.
Eat your veggies
Saladworks has opened at 2130 Southgate Road, Suite 103, offering a vibrant array of fresh salad greens and dozens of meats, cheeses and veggies to adorn your bowl of salad. Soups and fresh juices are featured too. Visit saladworks.com.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.