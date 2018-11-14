Two Colorado Springs restaurateurs were honored last month at the Colorado Restaurant Association’s annual Industry Spotlight Awards in Denver.
Steve Kanatzar, owner of The Airplane Restaurant, received the event’s highest honor, the Richard P. Ayers Award for Distinguished Service for his devotion and support of the Colorado Restaurant Association. He served as the organization’s chairman of the board in 2016-17 and has served on the Pikes Peak Chapter Board since 2005 and the executive committee since 2011. He worked for Specialty Restaurants, Sea Galley and Red Robin before bringing his restaurant in an airplane to Colorado Springs in 2002. His career in the restaurant business has spanned 35 years.
Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, received the Outstanding Professional Signature Dish Award, given to an individual recognized throughout the industry as a leader for implementing innovative ideas, serving as a mentor and demonstrating passion for the industry and community. He started working in professional kitchens when he was 14. After culinary school, he continued to work in fine dining kitchens around the world. His first restaurant in the Springs was Brother Luck Street Eats. In the past five years, he has appeared on numerous television food shows, including season 15 of “Top Chef,” filmed in Colorado last year.
Street tacos
The menu is straightforward at 100% Street Tacos, a brightly decorated food truck located in the parking lot on the southeast corner of Academy Boulevard and Dominion Way. Your server is Cabeza de Vaca Gonzalez Rogelio, who is part of the Hernandez family, former owners of Blue Nectar Mexican food eatery in Castle Rock. You’ll find the usual suspects on the menu: Carne asada (steak), al pastor (marinated pork), beer battered cod, lingua (cow tongue), pollo (chicken), carnitas (pulled pork), pansita (pork belly) and a veggie number mixed with black beans. All tacos are on soft 4-inch corn tortillas and cost $2. The truck is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Details: 231-5596, 100streettacos.com.
Party ready
Robert Brunet, owner of Mamma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 6620 Delmonico Drive, has given the dining room a refresh. The rail that led to the back of the room has been removed along with the high tables and barlike counter along the front windows. The renovation provides room for more four- and two-top low tables. A new floor adds to the spruced-up feel of the space. He and his staff are ready for the party season, starting with a Christmas Celebration Dinner, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. For $75 (plus tax and tip), you get a festive feast paired with a wine flight. Reservations required.
There’s still time to order Thanksgiving dinners with deep-fried, Cajun-injected turkey with gravy, black-eyed peas, Creole creamed corn, green chile cheese cornbread, choice of garlic mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole, and fresh baked pie (pick one): bourbon chocolate chip pecan, buttermilk or pumpkin. Cost is $149 (feeds six) or $229 (feeds 12). Deep-fried turkeys without the fixings go for $79. Details: 964-0234, mommapearls.com.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Eric Stewart, executive chef-owner of Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Drive, is joined by Arron Ford, Stewart’s apprentice, to talk about the catering business, VIP tasting on Fridays, cooking classes and availability of renting commercial kitchen space. Details: 599-8109, bozcatering.com.
• Randy Price, owner of Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group, details the branding update for his Over Easy — a Daytime Eatery to the Urban Egg — a Daytime Eatery in the Colorado Springs market. He will discuss menu items being introduced at the award-winning breakfast and lunch spots. Visit: urbaneggeatery.com.
• John Pettrocelli, general manager of The Olive Tap, 906 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, talks about olio nuovo, known as the “new oil.” It features a deep green color, delectable grassy character and a bright finish. It’s best enjoyed three to four months after harvest date. He also will recommend new infused olive oils and balsamic vinegars for holiday cooking and gift giving. Details: 358-9329, theolivetap.com.
• Brooke Elizabeth Harrell, owner of Just BE’s Pastries & More, 6628 Delmonico Drive, talks about her pastry training, career and business. Details: 424-2635, justbespastries.com.
