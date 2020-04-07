The past month has been an eye-opener as we search for ways to comply with social distancing, get some exercise, feed the family and entertain bored children. We’re seeing American ingenuity at its best, and restaurateurs have put on their thinking caps in an effort to stay afloat.
Here are two of the ideas that owners of local eateries have devised to keep cash flowing — ideas that benefit us all.
Take & Bake Pizza Kits
These are the brainchild of AJ Frasca, owner of Panino’s Restaurants.
“We wanted to design something for kids to take home to make their own pizza as a little project,” he said, “maybe help keep them off the internet or video games and have something to fill their tummies when done.”
One kit makes a 10-inch pie and includes the eatery’s famous homemade pizza dough — “a family secret,” Frasca said — Panino’s rich tomato sauce, fresh cheese and pepperoni. The basic kit costs $9.50; additional toppings are priced separately. There’s an easy-to-follow instruction sheet with a link for a step-by-step video.
When kids finish their baking project, be sure to snap a photo or take a video to show off their handiwork.
“We are doing a giveaway for the best pizza or who has the most fun making it,” Frasca said. “Tag us @paninos_downtown, and we will have a live drawing.”
Order the kits by calling 380-2720 (east side), 635-1188 (west side) or 635-7452 (downtown). Or visit paninos.com.
Cooking demonstrations on Facebook
Franco Pisani, owner of Paravicini’s Italian Bistro and Sopra Antipasto and Wine Bar, has never lacked for ways to keep us entertained. To help his business, he's headed online to do some teaching. But what he’s doing is different from traditional cooking classes: You purchase a meal kit at his restaurant and he will demonstrate how to make it.
“This is a first for me, doing a cooking class on Facebook,” he said during his first show, which aired March 25. It lasted about 15 minutes and detailed how to make Steak Pizzaiola — pan-fried rib-eye with marinara, onions, garlic, mushroom and peppers served with pasta. A loaf of bread and bowl of salad were included. A week later, he demonstrated how to make lasagna.
To learn more and register for his weekly demonstrations, Pisani suggests getting on his mailing list or liking him on Facebook. Call 471-8200 to sign up for a class and arrange a time to pick up your meal kit. Cost is $50 and buys enough lasagna to feed five or six people — or “two hungry people ... (with) some yummy leftovers,” he said.