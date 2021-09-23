Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, Lucky Dumpling and The Studio, and Jeff Richards, owner of Crave Real Burgers and former owner of Old Stone Church in Castle Rock, were chefs for vendors in the Grand Tasting tent during the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen from Sept. 10-13.
Luck was the celebrity chef for Woody Creek Distillers. He prepared a take on dirty rice, paying homage to his Southern ties.
“This is a dish my grandmother would make,” he said. “I incorporated Woody Creek whiskey in the recipe for today’s dish.”
The day I saw Richards he was preparing wagyu French-dip sliders with smoked onions and jalapeños topped with gruyere cheese sauce, which were served at the Lexus booth, a client of Alex Kim, owner of Fusion Catering in Aspen.
“I’ve been assisting Alex at this event for 11 years,” Richards said. “I worked for him a couple years before I attended CIA (Culinary Institute of America) in New York. He taught me classic French and Asian fusion styles at his high-end restaurants in Denver. He closed those and worked for me at Old Stone Church before he started his catering company here.”
Chicken, hotdogs and juice
Two eateries with Korean influences have opened and share space at 1869 S. Nevada Ave.
One eatery is Angry Chicken, a Korean-style fried chicken eatery that uses a breading made of rice flour, which makes a crispy coating on the chicken that is light and moist without being greasy. It’s also gluten free. Sauces for the chicken have Korea flavors like spicy soy, honey garlic and angry sauce with pepper flakes. A whole fried chicken without sauce is $23.99 and a half is $12.99. Go with one of the whole fried chickens with special sauce for an additional $3 and a half chicken with sauce for a $1 more. There are wings, roasted chicken and a few other entrees like bulgogi bowls and katsu fried chicken cutlets on the menu.
88 Hotdog (corndogs) & Juicy is the other joint sharing the space. Here you can experience Korean breaded and fried hotdogs with cheese for ($3.99). There’s also potato crusted hotdogs with cheese ($4.99) or rice cake and sausage skewers ($5.99).
The Juicy is a juice bar with a selection of freshly made fruit juice flavors.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:15 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Mondays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:15 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Details: 644-3505, facebook.com/angrychickencs.
Business expansion
The French Kitchen 4-in-1 Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., is expanding the market to become a Fresh & Frozen Market four-times as large as the current market in the store. Construction is under way to remove a wall of an adjacent space next to The French Kitchen, according to its newsletter. With the extra floor space, there will be room to add a variety of new products, like vol-au-vent cups, mini tart shells, pastry cream and raw brioche. The lineup of finished soups, salads, appetizers and ready-to-go meals will also increase. The café will have seating for around 20 guests.
A new TKF Delivery Van & Food Truck featuring a concession window will hit the road soon too. The eatery intends to expand delivery area to Woodland Part, Castle Rock and Pueblo. Details: 528-6295, facebook.com/tfkcc.
Dinner at the ranch
The Art of Food Dining Tours will have “Under the Stars” farm-to-table barbecue dinner at Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30. For $165 you get a five-course dinner prepared by chef Ed Salazar, owner of Lush f2f. The dinner is served in the ranch barn with live music by Lee & The Lark. Details: 419-1887, facebook.com/theartoffooddiningtours.
Winning wines
The 2021 Governor’s Cup Wine Collection Best of Show winner and the other 14 Colorado wine winners will be announced at the Colorado UnCorked event at The History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver, 7 to 10 p.m., Nov. 5. The competition attracted 279 wine submissions from 41 local wineries. Tickets are $55 at Eventbrite (tinyurl.com/ym8ywj6a). Visit coloradowine.com/uncorked for details.