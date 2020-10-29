Looking for a culinary adventure? Check out Ephemera, 514 S. Tejon St., on the second floor of the CO.A.T.I. building.
To understand the concept chefs Ian Dedrickson and Adam Ridens have envisioned for the classy restaurant is first to understand the meaning of the word ephemera (pronounced uh-feh-mr-uh). According to the Oxford dictionary, ephemera (typically plural) are “things that exist or are used or enjoyed for only a short time.” Examples are newspapers, postcards and tickets. Sometimes items meant to be discarded after use have since become collectibles. So, the menu at Dedrickson and Ridens evolves continuously, with dishes on the multicourse tastings constantly changing, sometimes daily. This ensures returning guests get a new experience at each visit.
The core menu is a seven-course chef’s tasting, which costs $60 per person. There’s a small à la carte menu. A chef’s wine pairing can be added for $30 or a sommelier’s premium wine pairing for $60 per person. Each dish on the tasting menu is a stunning visual presentation and the flavor combinations are equally impressive. Brunch on Sundays is order-off-the-menu. Hours are 4 to 9:30 p.m. for tasting menu Tuesdays through Saturdays, 4 p.m. to midnight for à la carte, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Visit ephemeradinners.com. (Check before going, as CO.A.T.I. was closed for at least part of this week due to COVID-19 precautions.)
Cookie monster
Project Angel Heart is offering its Cookies in the Sky fundraising event, which will run through Nov. 16. For $30, you get three holiday cookies. Each cookie set ordered allows the organization to prepare and deliver more than three meals, free of charge, for a Coloradan in need. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Nov. 16 (or while supplies last) at pieintheskycolorado.org; click buy cookies, then click green button order cookies directly. Pick up at the location of your choice Nov. 19.
Veterans Day meal deals
Here’s a roundup of places to find meal deals on Nov. 11:
• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 1765 Briargate Parkway, veterans get a free All-American Burger with Cheese with proof of service. In-person redemption only, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a free classic sandwich and side for military service members (in-store or online) with a $10 minimum purchase. Use Code “VETFREE.”
• Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 3316 Cinema Point, is offering one free complimentary entree from these options — chicken fried chicken stack, bacon and chicken mac ‘n cheese, Kolsch-battered fish and chips or bacon BBQ burger with proof of service, for dine-in only. Twenty-five cents of every beer sold on Nov. 11 will be donated to veteran charities.
• Black-eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd., vets can eat free from a limited menu 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Frightful doughnuts
Through Halloween, Dunkin Donuts serves its spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, featuring cayenne and ghost pepper- infused icing and the return of the fan-favorite creepy crawler Spider Donut. For those whose Halloween plans may be halted this year, participating Dunkin’ locations are also offering DIY Halloween Donut Decorating Kits, with doughnuts to spread with the spicy frosting and sprinkles.
Retro TV dinners
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 7605 N. Academy Blvd., has retro single-serve TV dinners for $10 each. Restaurant favorites are made in house, frozen in retro-style aluminum trays, ready for pickup and popping in the oven. The popular chicken pot pie is a hearty serving for one that can easily serve two. There’s an offer on the website for buy three, get one free. Lineup includes beer-battered fish ‘n chips, fried chicken, grilled lemon chicken, cheese enchiladas, campfire pot roast, chicken Parmesan and chicken pot pie. Delivery and curbside pick-up. Visit: tinyurl.com/y4pl7p9d.
