Colorado Springs chefs construct awesome sweet homes at Early Connections Learning Centers gala

Early Connections Learning Centers knows how to throw a party. The staff held the 25th Gingerbread and Jazz event Nov. 10 at The Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande Road.
The elegant school, built in 1923, was filled with partygoers swaying to the tunes of four jazz bands, sipping signature cocktails and nibbling savory and sweet treats passed by Picnic Basket servers. All this while four culinary teams had two hours to pipe frosting and decorate gingerbread houses in hopes of winning the Gingerbread Masterpiece Challenge.
As one of the three judges, I can tell you choosing a winner was not easy. All the chefs brought their A-team and presented some of the most creative and well-designed home-sweet-homes we’d seen.
Here’s the winning lineup:
First place: Icing on the Cake
Second place: The Sugarplum Cake Shoppe
Third place: Picnic Basket
People’s choice: Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
Toys for survivors’ families
Mike Boyle, host of The Restaurant Show, again is conducting a Christmas toy drive for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the families left when a military member is killed in the line of duty. Boyle will have a Lunch Bunch at Rocco’s Italian Restaurant, 3802 Maizeland Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For $5, select from chicken parmesan, lasagna with a meatball or sausage, spaghetti with a meatball or sausage, or the half-pound burger with fries. Bring a toy or gift card for a child. Or, if you’re not having lunch, drop by and make a donation. Have questions? Call the eatery at 574-1426 or Boyle at 303-903-0017.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Kelly Parthen, co-author with Shannon Payette Seip of Bean Sprouts Kitchen, talks about the cookbook featuring 60 creative and wholesome recipes from their award-winning kids’ café menu. Cost is $22.99 Signed copies can be purchased at Bean Sprouts café at Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Café hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Natalie McLaren, co-owner with her husband, Taylor, Nick Smith and Charles Arenas of Fast Fit Foods, talks about the business, which offers healthy carryout and delivers freshly made meals. The owners developed a friendship through their interest in nutrition and fitness. Meals can be purchased at 1831 Briargate Blvd. and 445 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Details: 900-3215 (north store), 679-3216 (south store), fastfitfoodsco.com.
• Robert Burnet, chef and owner of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 6620 Delmonico Drive, talks about his Christmas Celebration Dinner, newly refreshed dining room, deep-fried turkey orders, Seafood Co. and catering opportunities. Details: 964-0234, mommapearls.com.
• Dan MacDonald, co-owner of Colorado BBQ Outfitters, 5921 N. Academy Blvd., talks about the store’s array of barbecue equipment and accessories and cooking classes. “The Best of BBQ” class is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. For $60, spend up to 2½ hours learning to barbecue brisket, ribs, pork shoulder and chicken. Details: 465-1041, 719bbq.com.
