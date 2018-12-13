Nothing beats the smell of cinnamon and ginger, especially when it’s been baked into building blocks for giant gingerbread houses. Pastry chefs and culinary teams have gone all out to create some home, sweet homes at the Garden of the Gods Club and Resort and The Broadmoor.
Garden of the Gods Resort pastry chef Isabel Odell and chocolatier Eva Lakatos, spent two months designing, baking and decorating the impressive Holiday Gingerbread Castle. Odell trained in pastry in Cusco, Peru, and has more than 20 years of experience building gingerbread houses. She has often won the Master Gingerbread competition at the Gingerbread and Jazz gala, which benefits Early Connections Learning Centers. The castle on display to the public is in the club lobby.
Adam Thomas, executive pastry chef at The Broadmoor, and his culinary staff spent four months drawing blueprints to create a gingerbread version of the original 1918 Broadmoor main building. The impressive structure honors the historic hotel’s centennial. It’s the largest, grandest holiday gingerbread display ever for the resort, at 13½ feet tall, 11 by 11 feet long and wide, totaling 120 square feet. It’s on display on the mezzanine floor of the main building.
Dippity-do lunch
Thinking of a special lunch for the holidays? Check out the offering at The Melting Pot of Colorado Springs, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave. The eatery will be open at noon daily through the end of December. Walk-ins are welcome to enjoy a three-course meal for $19.95 or a special four-course meal for $33.95. Details: 385-0300, tinyurl.com/yc97n9q5.
Healthy kid foods
Kelly Parthen, co-author with Shannon Payette Seip of “Bean Sprouts Kitchen,” will lead a hands-on demonstration of recipes from the cookbook in the Garden Room at The Garden of the Gods Resort and Club’s Strata Integrated Wellness Center, 3320 Mesa Road, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday Cost is $35 for children 6 to 12 (accompanying parents complimentary). A copy of the cookbook, an apron and chef hat are included. Reservations required at 329-6900.
Miami nice
Hector Diaz, owner of Cuban food truck Lucy I’m Home, and his daughter, Elyse Diaz, got so used to the thriving downtown lunch business on Food Truck Tuesdays at the Pioneers Museum that they found a new spot for the truck by the Old West Cigar Shoppe, 229 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
“I talked to the owner, and we thought having our food truck here was a good fit,” Hector said. “You know, having Cuban sandwiches and shots of Cuban coffee in association with the cigars are all part of Cuban traditions.”
You’ll find the truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. They have a picnic table where you can dine, or you can call or text orders for delivery in the 80903 downtown area. Details: 439-2367, tinyurl.com/y6w89v5x.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Matthew Tonge, operating partner and general manager of The Melting Pot of Colorado Springs, talks about the eatery’s grilling option, gluten-free menu, 10 percent military discounts every day and holiday parties. Details: 385-0300, tinyurl.com/yc97n9q5.
• Mary and Dick Frieg, owners of Savory Spice Shop, 110 N. Tejon St., talk about the array of seasonings they offer, gift ideas, cooking classes and kitchen organizing tips. Details: 633-8803, tinyurl.com/y7q4qhlm.
• Lacie Preisler, owner of The Local Motive — Colorado Public Party Bus, talks about December and January tours: Diviest dive bar crawl of Colorado Springs, four stops with drinks and deals Dec. 29 for $25, Christmas Light Party Tour Dec. 23, $25, and the New Year’s Eve Party Bus Crawl with three stops for $35. Visit localmotiveevents.com.
• Angel and Angie Jimenez, owners of Jarrito Loco, 582 W. Colorado 105, Monument, talk about their new eatery, where they use family recipes to prepare authentic Mexican food. Details: 487-9808, jarloco.com.