Nathan Gresham, executive sous chef at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, and Luis Young, area chef at Summit Restaurant at The Broadmoor, earned the honor of being named a certified executive chef by the American Culinary Federation on Jan. 1.
Preparing for the rigorous exam requires long hours of study and kitchen experience. There are 32 chefs with this level of certification in the U.S. Ten are now in Colorado Springs.
Related news about Steve Saus Kander, sommelier at Four by Brother Luck. So, what’s great food without even greater wine? Like the above-mentioned chefs who have studied hours to reach their level of expert skills, so has Kander, who has distinguished himself by passing the Republic National Distributing Co. graduate level sommelier exam. He is one of eight sommeliers in the U.S. to pass the exam this year.
Year of the Tiger
To celebrate Chinese New Year of the Tiger, how about doing it at a hot pot restaurant? It’s Asia’s answer to fondue. Diners gather around a table and cook an array of meat and veggies in a steaming pot of broth. Here are a few places that offer the experience:
• The Hot Spot, 750 Citadel Drive, in the Citadel Mall food court in the former Ruby Tuesday Restaurant. Call 719-574-7179.
• Jing Young Chinese Restaurant and Hot Pot, 1054 W. Baptist Road, Monument. Hot pot menu available for dine in after 3 p.m. Closed Tuesdays. Details: Visit tinyurl.com/43hu6hv2.
Hurry up, cupid
With Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday (a day many eateries are closed), here are some places that will be open for a special dinner with a date on Feb. 14.
• The restaurant and bars in The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., will have a five-course dinner and drink-paring menu from 5-8:30 p.m. For $80 you get food from Immerse Cuisine. Optional drink pairings: Local Relic Artisan Ales for $25, wines from Crusade Wine Bar for $35 and cocktails from Araucana Bespoke Cocktails for $40. Reservations at 719-306-5006 or send a message.
• The Club at Flying Horse at The Steakhouse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, offers a four-course dinner for $65 to $120, depending on entree choice. You’ll get a choice of appetizer, soup or salad and a dessert. Details: 719-487-2635, flyinghorseclub.com.
• Four by Brother Luck, 321 N. Tejon St., serving a prefix menu for $65, 4:30-9 p.m. Visit bit.ly/3mSw1ZU and select Feb. 14 to book a table.
• Lucky Dumpling, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., 5-10 p.m. For $75 you get a four-course dinner with a glass of sparkling rose. 719-418-5843, luckydumplingco.com.
