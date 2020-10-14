TJ Curry, executive chef at Mood Tapas Bar, 218 N. Tejon St., has hit a home run with his new fall menu.
His culinary talent shines and it’s no wonder. He has a degree from The Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, Calif., did a stage (working without pay to gain culinary experience) at The French Laundry, has worked at Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen and was a sous chef at The Broadmoor.
His food has amazing flavors and his plating is stunningly artistic. You won’t want to miss the cauliflower steak ($12) with carrot, coconut and curry sauce, or the Rougie foie gras ($17) on French toast topped with pomegranate and hazelnut sauce. Pick your own journey through the menu or do a Chef’s Tasting (paired with wine): $100 for two, $195 for four or a premium tasting for four for $395. Details: 422-9712, moodtapasbar.com.