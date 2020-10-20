Jay Gust, president and chef at Ascent Restaurant Group, is the man behind Homa craft café and bar on the first floor of Kinship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave., a boutique hotel due to open in December. Eateries under the Ascent banner, include Pizzeria Rustica, and Tapateria.
“The menu at Homa will have wholesome bowls, sandwiches, and house-made hand-pies,” Gust said. “I want to cater to the downtown business lunch crowd like we used to have at the Ritz back in the day. No big sit-down dinners. It’s a gorgeous space and will be the sharpest place in town.”
He will use fresh, locally sourced ingredients and combined them with favorite types of cuisine from around the world.
“I’m will be working directly with farmers,” he said. “I’ll use fresh local ingredients when it makes sense, it’s in season and tastes great.”