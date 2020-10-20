KL-Groudbreaking-3x3-Renderings

Kinship Landing, a mix of shared dorms, private rooms and luxury suites, is planned as an 80-bed, boutique hotel on South Nevada Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs. Hotel backers broke ground on the project Wednesday, saying it will cater to local residents and travelers who want to embrace “outdoor adventure and city exploration.” COURTESY RENDERING

Jay Gust, president and chef at Ascent Restaurant Group, is the man behind Homa craft café and bar on the first floor of Kinship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave., a boutique hotel due to open in December. Eateries under the Ascent banner, include Pizzeria Rustica, and Tapateria.

“The menu at Homa will have wholesome bowls, sandwiches, and house-made hand-pies,” Gust said. “I want to cater to the downtown business lunch crowd like we used to have at the Ritz back in the day. No big sit-down dinners. It’s a gorgeous space and will be the sharpest place in town.”

He will use fresh, locally sourced ingredients and combined them with favorite types of cuisine from around the world.

“I’m will be working directly with farmers,” he said. “I’ll use fresh local ingredients when it makes sense, it’s in season and tastes great.”

